Here’s what happened locally on March 1 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: Wanted: A renter or share cropper for the Tyler Wilson farm at Irisburg. Good opportunity for growing large crop of tobacco and corn. If you are a hustler you can make money here. Howard T. Baise, Irisburg./Today Phone 274: Extra in cups and saucers. Six rolls Toilet Paper 24 cents. Star Brand Shoes are better. More Goods for Your Money. T. W. Carter.

1948: Dr. Gus W. Dyer, one of Henry County’s most noted native sons, is dead at the age of [illegible – could be 81 or 84]. The death of the widely celebrated economist and philosopher came unexpectedly last Saturday in Miami, Fla., where he was on a speaking engagement, but relatives did not learn of it until today. Dr. Dyer was born at Dyer’s store in northeastern Henry County, a son of Capt. Ben F. and Mrs. Mattie Walker Dyer.

1973: An attempt by the Henry County Board of Supervisors to close the doors on Thursday night’s discussion of the “Martinsville Resolution” was thwarted by newsmen. The newsmen objected to the move under Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act, which restricts closed sessions by public bodies generally to personnel matters and the acquisition of real estate. [The “Martinsville Revolution” was a motion to restrain and reduce the West Piedmont Planning District Commission.]

1998: The importance of the church, home and school in molding a child was stressed during a Black History Month program last week at Patrick Henry Elementary School. “Without support of parents, it’s difficult to mold and shape these young persons,” the Rev. Thurman Echols, pastor at Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church, told the audience.