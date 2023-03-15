Here’s what happened locally on March 15 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: CLASSIFIED AD – I would like to place my little grandson, Frank Raymond Keen, aged 5 years, in a good home where he will be adopted as a child of the family. His is a good, bright little boy. His mother is dead and his father has long been physically disabled. If interested call at home of T.S. Smith on Gravely Street. A.F. Keen.

Also 1923: Mrs. Lula V. Walker, Food Specialist of Blacksburg, will be in the County Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. On Tuesday at 3 P.M. she will give a demonstration at the Axton school, in Desserts and lecture on the importance of vegetables in the diet. On Wednesday at 3 P.M. she will give one at Horsepasture school in breadmaking. The women within coming distance cannot afford to miss these demonstrations, regardless of weather and roads.

1948: In monthly dinner session Wednesday night at the Henry Hotel, members of the Martinsville Inter-Club Council inquired into the present progress made by the Martinsville Library association and its board of trustees, with particular reference to the site and proposed building, a movement for which was started more than a year ago.

1973: The death of Samuel H. Baldwin, 69, came exactly four months after the death of his brother, Dr. Dana O. Baldwin, ended a partnership that involved just about every segment of life in the Negro community. Samuel Baldwin practiced as a pharmacist from the time he came to Martinsville in 1941 until recent years when he devoted most of his attention to real estate.

1998: Fred Martin Sr.’s purchase of the former Sara Lee Knit Products building on Cleveland Avenue was set to close today at noon. Ann Marks, a Realtor at Rives S. Brown Inc., said Martin was to close at about midday.