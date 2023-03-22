Here’s what happened locally on March 22 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: FONTAINE: Those who still have tobacco are preparing it for market; some report having tobacco plants up, and some gardening has been done. Officers from North Carolina captured a Ford and seventy gallons of moonshine ear here Thursday morning of last week.

1948: Spring Arrives with Mercury at 85 degrees: Spring made her first full day’s debut in Martinsville yesterday and today it appeared that she was here to stay. At least she was making herself obvious with bright new colors and with temperatures suited to her charms.

1973: “Cap’n” Til, the man who met the mountains and moved them, is dead. He died Tuesday at the age of 96 in the intensive care unit of Memorial Hospital. … “Cap’n Til” was George Tilden Lester Sr. who started with a tobacco farm and a $4,000 debt at the age of 20 and died as the chairman of the board of a $10 million industry. In between, the chairman of Lester Lumber Co. moved mountains, built roads and an airport and left a legacy of public service.

1998: Jehovah’s Witnesses in Martinsville and Henry County are moving heaven and earth to build a Kingdom Hall ready for today’s services. Work began Wednesday. That’s right. Wednesday. The 2 ½-acre plot near Patrick Henry Farms on US 58 East was sold to the group by Adkins Construction Co. in 1994. Two weeks ago workers laid the foundation for the 4,500-square-foot structure.

Also 1998: Henry County public safety officials took to a helicopter Sunday to survey fallout from a Friday tornado, and identified three more damaged structures, bringing the total in the county to 42. No one was injured when the tornado went through the Sandy Level-Axton area before entering Pittsylvania County, where five houses were destroyed and 25 more buildings were damaged.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, March 20 1923: "you can’t do it and live on Brown street"; 1948: new city water system; 1973, central purchasing office for county; 1998, "boomlet" in Martinsville includes car hops.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, March 21 1923: Women take orders for food; 1048: Truman’s talk inspires Army enlistments; 1972, James Lafayette Richardson Jr. and Theresa Oberta Reid die in a crash;1998, a serious twister, and an award for American of Martinsville.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, March 17 1923: more home food demonstrations from the state specialist; 1948: Leon Globman elected Rotary Club president; 1973, no interest in centennial; 1998, snowy morning.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, March 16 1923: wedding announcement of "well-to-do young farmer" and "the attractive daughter of J.T. Thacker"; 1948: dogs vaccinated against rabies may still run at large; 1973, Bill Monroe comes to Bassett; 1998, bill for more deputies.