Here’s what happened locally on March 8 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: On Friday afternoon, Feb. 23, the canning, potato, poultry and tobacco club had their first public meeting. The business of the club was attended to and a little program was given for the entertainment of the visitors. The visitors seemed to enjoy the meeting.

Also 1923: FIELDALE – It is reported that, beginning on next Monday night, about one hundred extra looms will be put into operation. Some few are already running at night, but this will greatly augment them, and will make it necessary for other departments of the mills to put on extra work at night, thereby giving employment to several more employees.

1948: Dr. G.L. Houchins, Martinsville veterinarian, delivered a calf with two heads yesterday from a cow owned by Joe Via in the Henry Station section of northern Henry County. The freak animal died within half an hour after birth, Dr. Houchins said. He added that he might have been able to save the calf had he performed a Caesarian operation.

1973: Fire gutted the office of Piedmont Wood Products on Roanoke Street late Saturday night. City firefighters responded to the call just before 9 p.m. and had the blaze under control within 30 minutes. Mike Lester, who operates the firm, said the office contained calculators, typewriters and files.

1998: Three Henry County residents proposed Tuesday that the county provide some public money to create a homeless shelter in the area as part of the 1998-99 county budget. [Anita Lawrence of Collinsville, Susie Quesenberry of College Drive and Lorie Bryant of Johnson Drive]