Here’s what happened locally on May 10 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: The drive to secure funds for the Library for the Grammar school was a success. The figures shown below [totaling $201.30] give evidence that the commitment and canvassers did good work and the generous contributions, so graciously donated by the public-spirited citizens and patrons of the school, make a splendid beginning on the $1,000 goal the association still feels sure in reaching.

1948: Mrs. John B. Sparrow, Church street, said today that the white flower is the proper one to wear on Mother’s Day. In a note to the Bulletin, she said: “Tomorrow is the day to honor Mother. Wear a white flower to show you love Mother with pure love. … So many insist on wearing a pink flower to say ‘My Mother is living.’ Your friends know that, but do not know that you love her as you should …’”

1973: A highly decorated Martinsville soldier who won the Distinguished Service Cross for extraordinary heroism in the Normandy invasion died Sunday. M-Sgt. Paul Russell Shorter, 52, of 1012 Columbus St., died at 12:22 p.m. in Veterans Hospital at Salem. He had been in a coma there since suffering a stroke in 1970 while swimming at Virginia Beach.

1998: When Virginia Barker walks across the sagging wooden floors of the Virginia Home in Fieldale, she envisions a grand future. Barker is the president of the Eastern Shepherd Drug Rehabilitation Center Inc. The non-profit organization has bought the historic boarding house and seeks to refurbish it and reopen it as a Christian-centered drug rehabilitation center for women.