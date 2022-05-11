 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, May 11

Today is Wednesday, May 11, the 131st day of 2022. There are 234 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Martinsville is all enthusiasm over the buy in Martinsville movement. Merchants, Manufacturers and citizens all agree that it is one of the most important movements for the full development of the city that has been launched here in years. … Many articles are manufactured in Martinsville and the largest majority of them are things that are in daily use in the homes of Martinsville.

1947: At the meeting of the Martinsville School Board last night it was announced a letter had been written to City Council requesting permission to obtain plans and request bids for construction for an elementary school in the City Park to replace Central Grammar school.

1972: A former teacher at the Calvary Christian Church has collected amusing things the children there have said. For instance, in the 4-year-old class Gregg Prettyman and David Little were playing one day and David said, “Let’s play bulldozer. I’ll be the bull and you be the dozer.” On another occasion, Carolyn Holland of the 3-year-old class reported in one day wearing a long dress and announced: “Mother bought me a granny dress and I’ve grannied all day.”

1997: The first ever Piedmont District girls’ soccer tournament game will be tough to top. Magna Vista and Laurel Park squared off in a tournament semifinal game that was scoreless through regulation and four five-minute overtime periods before Magna Vista scored in a shootout for the victory. Sophomore forward Brandi Mills rifled a shot to the right of Laurel Park goalkeeper Stephanie Peters.

