Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, May 18

Today is Wednesday, May 18, the 138th day of 2022. There are 227 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: The first meeting of the Kiwanis Club in the new “Dugout” – basement room – of the Henry Hotel, which, it is understood, will be the permanent meeting place and dining hall of the club, was held Thursday night with the lawyers in charge. The personnel of the leadership for the evening was George Marshall, Stafford Whittle, John Smith and John Carter.

1947: Mrs. Fred Baker Sr., of Pleasant Grove, entertained at a birthday party this week, honoring Martha and Freddy Baker, who respectively celebrated their twelfth and ninth birthdays. The group of youngsters, including Amos, Robert Michael and Dorothy Mason, Billy Perry, Mary Ann Joyce, Laura, Virginia and Jackie Barbour, Albert Nichols, Mary Frances Martin, Billy Rae Duncan, Leona, Wayne and Janet Parcell, G.R. Nelson, and Faith Nelson assembled to play games and contests.

1972: Four Laurel Park High School students are among those who will conduct a “Dribble-a-thon” from 4 p.m. today through 5 p.m. Saturday at the Patrick Henry Mall in a promotional stunt to help raise money for Tag Day, sponsored by the American Cancer Society. Those shown here are, from left, Glenn Prillaman, Mike Hooker, Cindy Davis and Kathy Hollandsworth.

1997: Twenty-two trainees are a step closer to becoming fire investigators today, following a training session in which parts of the old Martinsville General Hospital were set ablaze. A two-man “burn team” from northern Virginia spent two days setting up seven scenarios at the hold hospital on Starling Avenue.

These snippets from Martinsville Bulletin articles over the past century came from the Bulletin archives which are on microfiche at the Martinsville Branch Library.

