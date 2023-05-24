Here’s what happened locally on May 24 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

100 years ago: The Whitmell Country Life Conference to be held Friday and Saturday of this week is the second conference of this type to be held at Whitmell and is the second time such a conference has been held in a rural district. Through Mr. F.C. Beverly, the conference was brought to Whitmell three years ago.

75 years ago: The Lee Telephone Co. was distributing new directories today to its total of 8,040 subscribers. Of the total 4,678 telephones are connected with the Martinsville exchange, which is an increase of 308 new telephones since the first of the year. … The telephone book shows there are 2,167 telephones in Martinsville residences. Of this total, 290 homes have extension. The city has 1,686 business telephones, and there is a total of 535 business and residential telephones in rural lines out of the Martinsville exchange.

50 years ago: A director has been hired and other staff members are being selected for ANCHOR (A New Chance Organization) House for troubled youths at Cleveland Avenue and Brown Street. The house is expected to open June 15. The house will serve Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties. John Luther Williams will direct the home.

25 years ago: Jeff Young was the feature race winner at Oak Level Raceway Friday night on his home track. Young took the Limited Late Model Stock Event, finishing ahead of Melvin Compton and Sammy Cooke. Jon Turner was the Mini-Stock division winner, followed by Jay Foley and T.A. Gauldin. The Dirt Dobber race wehnt to Jimmy Hardy, with Deborah Smith second and Mike Hopkins third. Pee Wee Turner won the Super Street division, followed by the car of Paul Hancock and Danny Davis. In the Springs 550 event, Barry Belcher came in first, with Donnie Amos second and Peton Sellersa third.