Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, May 25

Today is Wednesday, May 25, the 145th day of 2022. There are 220 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Wednesday afternoon at the local base ball garden, the Martinsville Athletes, representing the base ball interests of the city, took a well played contest from the Stoneville, N.C., aggregation by a count of 7 to 5. Jack Morris on the mound for the local pill-followers twirled a creditable game, keeping his hits somewhat scattered, prevented the visitors from scoring very much.

1947: Poppy Day was celebrated in Martinsville and Bassett today with sale of the little red artificial flowers, made by disabled veterans of World Wars One and Two being conducted the streets and in business places of the two cities. Sales of the poppies were conducted by the Woman’s Auxiliary of the Pannill Post here, and Bassett post, in the Furniture City.

1972: On an errand east of town this weekend, we noticed considerable grading activity on Route 58 between Martinsville and Laurel Park. Construction also is well underway on the new Laurel Park Plaza shopping center. Closer to town, across from Yeatt’s Nursery, a new box factory has been erected.

Also 1972: A team of medical experts has been requested from the State Health Department by the local health office to investigate the source of an unusual number of hepatitis cases reported in the past six months.

1997: Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. expect only slight job losses to occur locally as a result of its decision to close its plant in Martinsville and focus on the “core” lines that helped build the company, Bassett officials said Wednesday. All of the approximately 400 hourly employees at the W.M. Bassett Furniture plant on Rives Road “will be offered transfers to facilities in Bassett over the next three to four months,” Robert H. “Rob” Spilman Jr., Bassett president and chief operating officer, said Wednesday …

