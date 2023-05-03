Here’s what happened locally on May 3 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: In a little more than an hour in the middle of the night or, rather early in the morning of Wednesday, the Superior Motor Co.’s garage and auto sales warehouse and J.B. Sparrow’s leaf tobacco storehouse (the old Jesse Stultz brick factory and framed annex) on Franklin street went up in flames and smoke, leaving nothing but charred timbers, the crumpled wrecks of many automobiles, crumbled walls, debris and ashes.

1948: The Stuart Town Council has approved the purchase of a new fully equipped jeep fire truck, equipped with a pump, 500 feet of hose, extension ladders, spot lights, siren, multiple nozzles, and chemical tanks. … A new fire house, which has been under construction in the center of the town, is now almost complete, and will afford space for the fire truck, storage space for town equipment as well as a future council room.

Also 1948: WASHINGTON – Development of super-speed X0ray movies—2,000 times faster than a wink – was reported today by a Westinghouse scientist. Dr. Charles M. Slack told the American Physical Society that the new technique of X-ray analysis will have numerous future uses in medicine, industry and rocket research.

1973: It’s May, and that means you can plant your garden now with little fear of cold weather, but today is an even more important day. According to the researchers, we have been working for the government since Jan. 1 and today is the day we stop working to pay our local, state and federal taxes and start working to pay ourselves.

1998: Dust off those thinking caps. Sharpen a handful of No. 2 pencils. It’s SOL testing time for Henry County and Martinsville students. Local students are in the first run of the tests, which directly tie into the new standards of learning (SOL) objectives and the State Department of Education’s plan to make schools more accountable for their students’ educations.