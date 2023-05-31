Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Here’s what happened locally on May 31 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

100 years ago: Plans have been perfected for observing Memorial day by the people of Chestnut Knob and vicinity at the Holmes Memorial Presbyterian Church. The grave of Rev. Henry Holmes, colored, founder of the church, and educator of many of the early settlers, will be appropriately decorated with flowers. The people of the community are to meet at the church at 11 a.m.

75 years ago: Slow but marked progress is being made on a vast rock and dirt-moving job at the site of the Philpott dam in northern Henry and southern Franklin counties. Rock has been blasted and a big hole carved out of the once-tree-studded northern side of the dam site to make room for the concrete base of the dam planned by Army engineers.

50 years ago: After years of planning, the proposal for redeveloping Martinsville’s central business district (DBD) will be presented to City Council tonight as the first step toward its implementation. Architect Conrad M. Knight and consultant Dr. Richard M. Yearwood will unveil a master plan that includes shopping malls, underground parking, high-rise apartments and a civic center complex.

25 years ago: Henry County’s plan to levy a 5 percent admissions tax on Martinsville Speedway tickets beginning in 2000 required General Assembly approval. And that is no sure thing in today’s anti-tax climate, agreed State Sen. Roscoe Reynolds, D-Ridgeway, and Del. Ward Armstrong, D-Collinsville. Both legislators were briefed on the tax proposal even before County Administrator Sid Clower introduced it to the Henry County Board of Supervisors at a Friday work session.

Also 1998: Fred Martin Sr. received the keys to five Main Street buildings Friday afternoon, bringing the number of uptown buildings owned by his family to 28.

