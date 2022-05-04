 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, May 4

  • 0

Today is Wednesday, May 4, the 124th day of 2022. There are 241 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: At the opening meeting of the union revival Sunday night, at the Farmers Warehouse all seats were taken and many were standing. About eight hundred people were present and showed deep interest in the service and the able sermon preached by Rev. W.B. Jett of the Methodist Church. The singing, led by Mr. I.M. Groves, the choir conductor, and his choir of sixty voices was inspiring and will be a splendidly helpful feature of the service.

1947: The Council of Religious Education, made up of representatives from all churches in the city, decided last night that it will be necessary during the coming school term to employ two Bible instructors for Martinsville school pupils. During the meeting, the Council learned that Miss Katherine Foltz, the current teacher, is now instructing almost 700 students and that the school enrollment will be close to a thousand of the eligible age next year.

People are also reading…

1972: One by one, Lady Luck eliminated three of the top four contenders, and all-time stock car king Richard Petty of Randleman, N.C., sailed to victory Sunday in the $45,000 Virginia 500 Winston Cup Grand National Race at Martinsville Speedway.

Also 1972: WASHINGTON (AP) – J. Edgar Hoover, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation since 1924, died Monday night at his home at the age of 77, the Justice Department announced.

1997: Martinsville, Henry County and Patrick Henry Community College school officials on Monday announced a joint venture to increase students’ career opportunities. The joint vocational career opportunities announced Monday will allow the school systems to share facilities, programs and students at Bassett High School, Martinsville High School and PHCC in eight subject areas.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Saufley house HGW tour

Saufley house HGW tour

The old Townes Home at 327 E. Church St., built in 1922 or before, has been completely redone inside since it was on tour in 2012.

A wolf in sheep's clothing

A wolf in sheep's clothing

The lovely wisteria is in bloom now across Southside, brightening roadsides and stands of woods with its purple clusters. The fast-growing leg…

Donna's Plants

Donna's Plants

When Donna Prillaman owned Ridgeway Farm Market, she sold plants she grew in her greenhouse. Now she sells her plants direct to the public from her greenhouse.

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Americans love to spoil their pets and treat them like family

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert