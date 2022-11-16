Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, November 16

Today is Wednesday, November 16, the 320th day of 2022. There are 45 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: The State Home Demonstrator, Mrs. M.M. Davis, and the District Home Demonstrator, Miss E. Rosson, have been in the county in the past week with Mrs. Campbell giving demonstrations on hot school lunches, winter desserts, the culling and care of poultry, and the value of milk diet.

Also 1922: The prosperous and growing town of Bassett in this county suffered last night from a disastrous fire resulting in the destruction of Smith’s store and four residences entailing a loss of more than $30,000. The fire originated in the residence of Mr. V.H. Dameron, superintendent of the Bassett veneer factory, and owned by Mr. C.C. Bassett.

1947: The State Milk Commission has indicated that a hearing will be conducted soon on a request by Martinsville area producers to increase the price of milk. Willard Smith, chairman of the Martinsville Milk Control Board, and T.G. Pratt, one of the Henry county producers, recently conferred with state officials concerning the proposed hearing.

1972: Mason’s Discount Department Store is under court order to abide by the Sunday Blue Law until it proves profits are contributed to charity. The order was issued late last Friday by Henry County Circuit Court Judge John D. Hooker who determined that the store violated the law the last four Sundays.

1997: The director of the Virginia Museum of Natural History asked the local chamber of commerce to support the museum in its efforts to increase outside donations to its operating budget and to build a new facility in Martinsville-Henry County. … Proposed sites include the former general hospital location on Starling Avenue, a Patrick Henry Community College site, and a site near the college.

