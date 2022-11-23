Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, November 23

Today is Wednesday, November 23, the 327th day of 2022. There are 38 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: For Sale at Public Auction, November 24th at 1 o’clock: Sale will take place on W.H. Minter’s place near Leatherwood: 2 horses, 3 milch cows, 4 calves, 1 wheat drill, 1 mower, 1 two-horse slurry, 1 two-horse wagon and harness, 1 disc harrow, all kinds of plows and farming tools, good lot of rough feed. 30 barrels of corn, a lot of other farming implements.

1947: When the final tabulations were made Saturday night at the Patrick Henry Civic Music Headquarters in the Lee Telephone building, it was found that the total memberships taken during the drive was 826. Of this number 120 were students, 706 adults.

1972: The Bassett Rescue Squad answered a call on Route 220 north last Sunday and en route to Memorial Hospital lost the backboard off the top of the vehicle. Two young women found it and returned it to the squad at the hospital. Claude A. Cobler, treasurer of the unit, said the men failed to get their names but want them to be assured their efforts were appreciated.

1997: The Henry County Board of Supervisors and the Collinsville Volunteer Fire Department are considering putting a ladder truck and substation in the Beaver Creek Industrial Park.

Also 1997: Martinsville officials called the Virginia Museum of Natural History board’s decision to build a new facility on Starling Avenue the beginning of a partnership, and said the city will work with the museum ot make the new building a reality. “We see it as a partnership. We have to explore that to see what roles the city has versus the state,” said City Manager Earl B. Reynolds Jr.

