Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, November 30

Today is Wednesday, November 30, the 334th day of 2022. There are 31 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Dyer’s Store- Hello! Everybody, how are you? All enjoying this beautiful weather, I hope. Rain is needed at this writing. A very large crowd attended Mr. T.O. Lester’s sale. Mrs. J.G. Minter, who was operated on at the Shackleford Hospital a few weeks ago, is now able to be around again, I am glad to say. Mr. G.C. Adkins had a corn shucking yesterday. Mrs. Mitchell’s infant child is very ill of membranous croup.

1947: Besieged by a delegation of protesting merchants and others, City Council last night admitted deficiencies in the city’s electric distribution system and declared “everything possible” is being done to eliminate interruptions of power.

Also 1947: America must turn to God with the faith of Paul and Silas, who gave thanks and rejoiced in prison, if the nation is to meet the present crisis in world affairs, the Rev. E.S. Sheppe said at the community Thanksgiving services today at the Martinsville High School.

1972: It’s a lot like the fable about the boy who cried wolf. However, in this case the false alarms are exactly that — electronic burglar alarms at local businesses. More than 50 such alarms link retail and other type merchants here to police departments in Martinsville and Henry County.

1997: Thanksgiving at Gloria Manns Moore’s home consists of a buffet-style dinner because her family is so large. Above [photo], Moore carves the turkey for herself and other descendants of Garnett and Alice Via, including (from left after Via) Elise Via; Tremayne Via, 8; James Maurice Jamison; Gregory S. Jamison; Lorenzo Via; Barbara Jamison; Vincent Manns; Sidney Jamison (hidden); Stella Via; and Garnet Via Jr.