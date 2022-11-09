Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, November 9

Today is Wednesday, November 9, the 313rd day of 2022. There are 52 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: The girls went off in high spirit, with the first prize as their goal, and took their disappointment like real sports in winning only the third and returned last Saturday night with a determination to be the first in the next District Bread Judging Contest.

1947: Mr. and Mrs. S.S. Walker left this morning from Gainesville, Ga., where they will visit their son, Dudley Walker, who is a student at Riverside Military Academy. They will spend the weekend in Atlanta, returning to Martinsville next week. Dr. and Mrs. John Shackelford and daughter, Mary Williamson, have returned after a two-month trip to Canada.

1972: Junior Jones, an installer-repairman for Lee Telephone Co., tells us he was startled the other day by a sign in the yard of a house in the 300 block of Spruce Street. It said “Beware of Gorilla.” He’s accustomed for beware-of-dog signs, but he wasn’t prepared for this one … Another startled man recently was Junior Lawless of the Ridgeway area. He was uncrating some gift candy box assortments at a drugstore and uncovered someone’s supper plate. He doesn’t know to whom it belongs or how it got there, but he gingerly removed them and left them at the office.

1997: Henry County and Public Service Authority officials urged Rangeley residents Thursday night to take advantage of what was described as the community’s best opportunity to get sewer service. The PSA has unveiled a sewer line project for 63 homes, although some of the 50 people at the meeting were outside the area that would have been served.