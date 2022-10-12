Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, Oct. 12

Today is Wednesday, October 12, the 285th day of 2022. There are 80 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: After a recess of three days, the circuit court re-convened Monday morning and proceeded promptly with the trail of H. Bruce Land, charged with being accessory to the burning of his automobile last July for the purpose of obtaining the insurance. Thomas M. Ford, of H.A. Ford & Co., insurance agents … stated that a certain Stukebaker car was insured by his firm as agent for $1400. Mr. Ford also stated that he examined the car and that it was not burned under the hood but further back under the seats. … Frank Warren acknowledged that he borrowed the car from Land on the eleventh of July and buried it on a road one half mile from Ridgeway.

1947: Mayor J.W. Booker Jr. announced today following receipt of a telegram from Charles Luckman, chairman of the President’s Citizens’ Food committee, that he will name a group of 12 local citizens to serve on a committee for the duration of the European food emergency.

1972: There are about 20 to 25 persons who belong to the Martinsville-Henry County Chess Club, in which there has been renewed interest lately because of the Fischer-Spassky match in Ireland. Club president Robert Harding said the unit will hold a meeting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the fellowship hall of Starling Avenue Baptist Church and prospective members are welcome.

1997: Gateway Streetscape Foundation Inc. and the Martinsville Uptown Revitalization Association (MURA) are asking uptown merchants to “”adopt a planter.” Last week, 60 new cement planters were installed on Main, Church, Fayette and Clay streets in uptown Martinsville. MURA and the city of Martinsville paid for the planters, and Gateway paid for the soil and flowers. Officials are now asking people to step forward and help care for the plants and water them.