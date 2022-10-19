Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, Oct 19

Today is Wednesday, October 19, the 292nd day of 2022. There are 73 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: One of the most attractive and notable displays already in place yesterday [at the Henry County Fair] was that of the poultry department embracing several hundred fine stock chickens, turkeys, guineas, ducks, geese, peafowls, pigeons, etc., and among the most attractive of these was the exhibit of white poultry by Mrs. Hill, of the Rangeley neighborhood, embracing a number of large snow white wyandottes, white turkeys, white guineas, and pure white pigeons whose bodies and wings in repose were like alabaster figures.

1947: The Martinsville tobacco market completed its fourth week’s sales of the 1947 crop Friday with a heavy offering handled during the day. Much of the leaf was inferior-grade product. A total of 246,336 pounds was sold, bringing $86,723 for an average of $35.21 per hundred.

1972: An air pollution control program bringing Martinsville’s DuPont Nylon Plant into compliance was approved Monday by the State Air Pollution Control Board. The plan, proposed by the local textile fibers plant, will reduce by 87 per cent particulate emissions from autoclaves and evaporators used in the manufacture of nylon. At present, the three coal-fired boilers [also Richmond and Waynesboro] emit 1,388 tons of particulates per year, for times the allowable limit of 347 tons annually.

1997: Calling for improvements for Martinsville and Henry County, 25 residents looked for ways to help others and their community and atoned for their sins Thursday evening. Two years after the Million Man March in Washington D.C., local ministers held a service, titled “Day of Atonement and Positive Thinking,” as part of a nationwide effort to make amends with God for one’s sins.