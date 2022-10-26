Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, Oct. 26

Today is Wednesday, October 26, the 299th day of 2022. There are 66 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Mr. Samuel J. Craig of Patrick County was killed by a freight train Thursday afternoon. Mr. Craig had been attending the Henry County Fair in company with his three children and had taken the D&W train for home. At Koehler Mr. Craig got off the train while at the station and was not on the train when it left. He had evidently started to walk back to Martinsville for his body was found mangled on the track halfway between this place and Koehler.

Also 1922: Fieldale News: At the County Fair at Martinsville on last Thursday night a Ford touring car of a late model, belonging to Mrs. Sallie Via, of this place, was stolen. The many friends of Mrs. Via regret her misfortune, and hope that the automobile thieves may be apprehended and brought to justice.

1947: Death at the Martinsville General hospital yesterday claimed Bernard Alfred Stegall, 14-year-old son of Police Officer and Mrs. J. Alfred Stegall of Fieldale, which followed a brief illness of diphtheria. The deceased was popular in Fieldale high school where he was a freshman, and in the Fieldale Baptist church where he was a member of the Royal Ambassadors and Sunday school. He was born in Fieldale on May 9, 1933.

1997: Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. recently was selected the upholstery winner in an awards program started this year by ... Better Homes and Gardens.