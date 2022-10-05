Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, Oct. 5

Today is Wednesday, October 5, the 278th day of 2022. There are 87 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Mr. J.R. Gregory, superintendent of Martinsville public utilities and streets, sustained a severe fracture of the left leg while witnessing the game of football between Martinsville and Danville high school teams Wednesday afternoon. Mr. Gregory was standing well outside the side lines when one of the players on a dead run tackled the man with the ball near the side line and the weight of both hurled outward against Mr. Gregory’s leg.

Also 1922: Fieldale News: A successful Kitchen was given at the Odd Fellows Hall on last Saturday evening by Prof. T.L. Hill under the auspices of the Ladies Aid Society of the Baptist church. A delicious supper was served, and each one present was presented with a “Wear-Ever” aluminum cookware utensil.

1947: Golf instruction for business girls will be resumed on Wednesday afternoon at Beaver Hills Course, it was reported by the Recreation Department today. During the past week, some 20 down-town office workers took advantage of the offer of free instruction in the sport. More entries are expected this week.

1972: Frith Construction Co. of Martinsville will build a new Henry County jail on Kings Mountain Road for $808,600, according to a contract awarded late Monday by the county board of supervisors. The firm’s bid was the lowest of three on the project. The other two companies and their bids were the J.P.Pettyjohn Co. of Lynchburg, $837,800; and John W. Daniel Co. of Danville, $901,000.

1997: Unveiled to the public Sunday the Chevis and Helen Horne Home for Developmentally Disabled Adults was celebrated as the vision of partners. At the 40-minute worship and dedication held in the bright sun of the front yard at 418 Mulberry road, a slate of speakers … trumpeted the support of a project three years in the making.