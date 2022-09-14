Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, Sept. 14

Today is Wednesday, September 14, the 257th day of 2022. There are 108 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Henry – We are having the hottest weather, we believe we have ever experienced in September. The farmers are busy as bees trying to save their fodder and tops, cutting and curing tobacco, and doing a dozen other chores. Corn is fairly good and tobacco is nothing extra this time.

1947: Martinsville citizens will be asked to raise $12,725 in the 1947 Community Fund campaign to be conducted October 14 and 15 today by Leon Globman, this year’s campaign director.

Also 1947: The Red Rock Bottling Co. plant on Highway 220 north of Collinsville was broken into last night and a safe containing company records and several hundred dollars in cash was removed and still unrecovered today.

1972: An 85-year-old Bassett woman was shot accidentally by her husband Monday night when he tried to shoot a groundhog in his garden. … The shooting has been ruled accidental by the Henry County Sheriff’s department and no charges were filed.

Also 1972: A record average of $87.24 per 100 pounds was paid to growers Monday on the first day of the Martinsville Old Belt Tobacco Market. The market sold 310,816 pounds for $271,156. Sales continue today at Farmer’s and Woody Brothers warehouses on U.S. 58 East.

1997: After what he described as a “long and frustrating trip back home,” Mike Swanson, a captain in the Virginia National Guard is home from Bosnia. … Swanson and 45 other members of Detachment 1, 246th Field Artillery, arrived late Saturday night from Fort Benning, Ga., the final leg of a lengthy homecoming trip.