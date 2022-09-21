Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, Sept. 21

Today is Wednesday, September 21, the 264th day of 2022. There are 101 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: When you are in need of a rush job – Cleaning Pressing and Repairing – We make your old Clothes look like new ones. Martinsville Pressing Club. John Philpott, Prop. Phone 291.

1947: Tobacco farmers may obtain marketing cards now at the office of the Henry County Agricultural Conservation Association, Willard Smith said today. Cards have already been distributed to some county farmers who will be ready to sell leaf with the local market opens next week.

Also 1947: Thieves who broke into the store of the Midway Furniture company in Collinsville last night obtained $14.05 from the cash drawers, although the proprietor, Harrison Trent, said today nothing else was missing after a hurried check was made of the store.

1972: Development of plans for a garbage collection service in Henry County was authorized Thursday night by the county’s Public Service Authority. … The PSA agreed that rates should be compatible with existing collection charges. County Administrator Bob Grant said most companies charge a monthly rate of $2 for pickup on the curb and $3 for pickup behind the house.

Also 1972, this ad: Frank’s Food Fairs: Mrs. Filbert Mayonnaise 49 cents for 1 quart; 10-pack franks, 65 cents’ choice chuck roast, 53 cents; fresh ground chuck, 79 cents; Valleydale bologna, 63 cents

1997: These ads: Rives Cinema: “Shaq Steel” and Steven Seagal “Fire Down Below”/MovieTown: “Wishmaster,” “G.I. Jane” with Demi Moore; “How To Be a Player,” “Money Talks?”, “Air Bud,” “Air Force One”/The Cellular Store, 1101 Brookdale Road, Ste. A.: Cellular + Paging + Long Distance Services, $24.95 per month; Cellular + Paging Services, $22.95 per month; Cellular + Long Distance Services, $18.95 per month