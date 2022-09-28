 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, Sept. 28

Today is Wednesday, September 28, the 271st day of 2022. There are 94 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Estrayed or Stolen: From Jones Creek, one two-year-old heifer. Reward for information leading to recovery. Notify Bulletin Office.

1947: FIELDALE-Mrs. Ferne Hutchinson entertained members of the Home-makers Club Monday evening, at which time the new home agent, Miss Lawrence, was presented. Miss Lawrence discussed and demonstrated to the group the use of various kitchen gadgets. Contest prizes were won, during the social hour, by Mrs. E. Sherrill and Mrs. Taylor Ingram. The attendance prize was awarded Mrs. Hattie Hull.

Also 1947: A steady downpour of rain falling throughout this section yesterday resulted in a light delivery of tobacco on the Martinsville market today, with approximately 50,000 pounds or less sold on the two warehouses floors. An estimated average of $45 or better was paid for today’s light offerings, however.

1972: Their special police force dissolved, Collinsville residents waited today for Henry County Sheriff C.P. Witt to make good a pledge to bring to the community “The best law enforcement they’ve ever had.” Witt assumed responsibility for the county’s most urban section today after the Board of Supervisors, with the addition of court appointed tie-breaker William Franck, voted 4-3 to dissolve the department.

Also 1972: Miss Katherine Hylton, Mrs. Betty W. Crotty and Mrs. Veronica Venable have been named “Outstanding Young Women of America for 1972”. They were nominated by the Martinsville Business and Professional Women’s Club …

1997: Several NASCAR fans agreed that Mother Nature didn’t destroy their parade. She just delayed it. That’s because 71,000 fans packed into Martinsville Speedway Sunday, hoping to see the Hanes 500. But due to periodic rain, the race was scheduled for Monday morning … When all the shuffling had been done, some 69,000 fans returned Monday to witness Jeff Burton win the race.

 

