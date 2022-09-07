Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, Sept. 7

Today is Wednesday, September 7, the 250th day of 2022. There are 115 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: … Another encouraging matter so far as school efficiency is concerned is the fact that the book shortage is a thing of the past. Under new regulations, C.P. Kearfott and Sons, are agents for schools-books for the entire county. A requisition for books was sent in early and we believe that the Kearfotts now have an ample supply for all the schools.

Also 1922, these ads: When the bell rings in September and “our youth” go back to school, The County Nurse doth don her garb and back she goeth, too./For “tonsils need correction,” and John is lean and tall; and “Friend Fresh Air” is oft shut out, while “Fluenza” counts ‘em all.

1947: Officers of the Virginia Mirror Co. were to meet at 2 o’clock this afternoon with Local 284, United Furniture Workers of America, CIO, to seek a solution towards ending the strike that has been under way at the plant since August 18.

Also 1947: At a recent meeting of the board of directors of the Building Supply Co. Inc., Henry L. Mitchell, formerly of Draper, N.C., was elected president of the firm. … The firm, which is located south of the Du Point road off Route 220, deals in all types of building materials and supplies.

1972: There was plenty of laboring over the weekend at the two homes of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur C. Heberer, who moved from 1204 Lanier Road to 18 Starling Avenue. But Mr. Heberer, who is an efficient, calculating type, had everything so well organized that the family sat down to a full dinner Saturday night, with all the trimmings.

1997: As the school buses and cars filled with anxious children whizzed past him, Richard Vipperman carried his daughter Danielle on his shoulders to her first day of second grade. “She’s growing too fast,” Vipperman said after he dropped his daughter off at Collinsville Primary School.”