Tourism app introduced

Designed with Visit Widget, the app and widget provide a new way to navigate local events, attractions, restaurants, shops and more. Inside both the widget and mobile app, users can view a complete list of such amenities or they can search through subcategories such as Arts & Cultural, Fishing & Boating, Specialty Foods & Farm Products and others. Once the user has finalized their selections, they can start their trip with an interactive driving route, email or text their plan to themselves to use later, or share to Facebook or Twitter.