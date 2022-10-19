 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tourism app introduced

VisitMartinsville has introduced a tourism mobile app for Martinsville and Henry County, alongside a new interactive widget on VisitMartinsville.com.

Designed with Visit Widget, the app and widget provide a new way to navigate local events, attractions, restaurants, shops and more. Inside both the widget and mobile app, users can view a complete list of such amenities or they can search through subcategories such as Arts & Cultural, Fishing & Boating, Specialty Foods & Farm Products and others. Once the user has finalized their selections, they can start their trip with an interactive driving route, email or text their plan to themselves to use later, or share to Facebook or Twitter.

“We’re excited to launch this mobile app for our visitors and locals alike," stated Beth Marshall, the Manager of Marketing & Communications for the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation, in a press release. "It streamlines the trip planning experience while also providing an easy and interactive way to promote our restaurants, shops, and attractions,” said .

