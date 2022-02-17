 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Uptown's new Music in the Box series starts March 5 with Danny Brooks & Lil Miss Debi

  • 0
TC Carter Main Photo

T.C. Carter and his band are on the lineup of uptown Martinsville’s new music series, Music in the Box. Their turn on the stage of the Black Box Theatre will be April 8.

 SUBMITTED

Music is back in Uptown Martinsville with the inauguration of the Music in the Box series, a partnership between TheatreWorks Community Players and Move to Martinsvile.

Music in the Box hosts regionally acclaimed musicians to perform in the Black Box Theatre on Franklin Street. The initial lineup has been set:

Saturday, March 5: Danny Brooks & Lil Miss Debi

Friday, April 8: T.C. Carter Band

Saturday, April 23: Violet Bell featuring Lizzy Ross and Omar Ruiz-Lopez

Friday, May 6: Juliana MacDowell

The T.C. Carter Band performance will be a fundraiser to support the band’s trip to Memphis for a national blues competition. The Violet Bell performance will also be the Music in the Box’s Opening Celebration and fundraiser and will be preceded by a VIP reception.

For each show, the doors will open at 7 p.m., and the show will begin at 7:30. A limited number of advance tickets will be available at TWCP.net. The remaining tickets can be purchased at the door.

People are also reading…

Using the TheatreWorks’ Black Box space, Music in the Box provides a small-venue, listening-room style show. Only 100 tickets are available per show. Current Covid restrictions for indoor events will be in place.

“In this space, the shows will be more upfront and personal, and more about the music than anything else,” Move to Martinsville Coordinator Dean Johnston said in a press release.

“There is ample evidence that music and other cultural amenities add to the vibrancy of a community and strengthen the sense of belonging and connection that our community members feel with each other,” stated Uptown Partnership Executive Director Kathy Deacon.

For Johnston, music means increasing the selling power of the area: “Our community’s future is in large part, contingent on showing folks this is a great place to work, play, and grow,” he stated in the release. “Music in the Box is just a small part of that; it will bring professional touring music back to Uptown.”

For more information or to get season tickets, visit movetomartinsvilleva.com or find Move to Martinsville on Facebook.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Feb. 14

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Feb. 14

1922: March is Kill the Rat Month in Henry County, and citizens can get free poison from the County Clerk's Office; A contest-prize doll is on display in the Baldwin Drug Company; 1972, lots of opposition to proposed land-use plan; 1997, Construction soon to begin on OfficeMax in Liberty Fair Mall.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Feb. 13

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Feb. 13

1922: The poolroom in town burned - the night after a store had; 1947, city ordinance against wine and beer sales on Sundays mulled; 1972, The $60 million Sugartree park on 58 in Axton depends on zoning; 1997, The Collins Funeral Home William and Susan Collins make $405,000 stock gift to PHCC.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, Feb. 15

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, Feb. 15

1922: March is Kill the Rat Month in Henry County, and citizens can get free poison from the County Clerk's Office; A contest-prize doll is on display in the Baldwin Drug Company; 1972, lots of opposition to proposed land-use plan; 1997, Construction soon to begin on OfficeMax in Liberty Fair Mall.

Pence The results of sin follow, but Grace can save

Pence The results of sin follow, but Grace can save

Imagine you set out to make a six-egg omelet and you mix five eggs together but the sixth looks a little off; in fact, you find out it is rotten. But you put it in there anyway and mix it all together thinking it won’t make a difference. What do you have?

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, Feb. 11

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, Feb. 11

1922: At the Methodist Church a Prohibition agent urges citizens to help enforce the law; 1947, Sgt. Everett Marshall Bennett makes to cover of Life magazine; 1972, City starts new garbage pickup routine; 1997, 5 B's embroider plant plans huge operation here.

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Exercise after flu or COVID vaccines helps boost antibodies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert