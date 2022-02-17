Uptown's new Music in the Box series starts March 5 with Danny Brooks & Lil Miss Debi

Music is back in Uptown Martinsville with the inauguration of the Music in the Box series, a partnership between TheatreWorks Community Players and Move to Martinsvile.

Music in the Box hosts regionally acclaimed musicians to perform in the Black Box Theatre on Franklin Street. The initial lineup has been set:

Saturday, March 5: Danny Brooks & Lil Miss Debi

Friday, April 8: T.C. Carter Band

Saturday, April 23: Violet Bell featuring Lizzy Ross and Omar Ruiz-Lopez

Friday, May 6: Juliana MacDowell

The T.C. Carter Band performance will be a fundraiser to support the band’s trip to Memphis for a national blues competition. The Violet Bell performance will also be the Music in the Box’s Opening Celebration and fundraiser and will be preceded by a VIP reception.

For each show, the doors will open at 7 p.m., and the show will begin at 7:30. A limited number of advance tickets will be available at TWCP.net. The remaining tickets can be purchased at the door.

Using the TheatreWorks’ Black Box space, Music in the Box provides a small-venue, listening-room style show. Only 100 tickets are available per show. Current Covid restrictions for indoor events will be in place.

“In this space, the shows will be more upfront and personal, and more about the music than anything else,” Move to Martinsville Coordinator Dean Johnston said in a press release.

“There is ample evidence that music and other cultural amenities add to the vibrancy of a community and strengthen the sense of belonging and connection that our community members feel with each other,” stated Uptown Partnership Executive Director Kathy Deacon.

For Johnston, music means increasing the selling power of the area: “Our community’s future is in large part, contingent on showing folks this is a great place to work, play, and grow,” he stated in the release. “Music in the Box is just a small part of that; it will bring professional touring music back to Uptown.”

For more information or to get season tickets, visit movetomartinsvilleva.com or find Move to Martinsville on Facebook.

