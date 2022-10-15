Varga brings vintage va-va-va-voom to Roanoke with vintage pinup photography sessions

The magic of vintage glamour is being made this weekend in Roanoke.

Photographer Roy Varga of California has turned an empty cement-block building on Cleveland Avenue in Roanoke into photo sets. His subjects transform into pin-up girl style by getting outfits on and their hair and makeup done in the studio RV parked outside.

Varga, who has taken pinup-style and vintage car photographs for almost 20 years, has 28,000 followers on Facebook and 24,000 on Instagram. But “I don’t really do social media,” he said while he was building the boxing ring set around noon Saturday; “I stay booked up by word of mouth.”

The other set was a Victorian room with velvet tufted furniture and a vanity.

Tiziana D’Urso of Martinville and Brittany Vonderhaar of Winston-Salem, N.C., were his first clients.

Vonderhaar, 28, has been following Varga’s photography on Facebook, and when she saw that he was setting up within driving distance, she took advantage. She’s never done anything like this before, she said, but “I love pinup style – I’ve always loved pinup style.”

D’Urso, 48, had pinup portraits taken by Varga last year in Roanoke as well. She said the experience is

“to feel good about yourself, and it’s never too late to have fun.”

“For most women, they’ve got to do everything: Gotta be a mom, gotta go to work, gotta clean the house. You lose your own individuality. This is a day to spoil them to just focus on themselves,” Varga said. “That’s why we don’t even allow men in the studio.”

The look

The pinup look “is something that’s pretty universal to anyone,” Varga said. “It suits all types and cultures. It’s just a very classic, pretty look.”

Like anything else, he said, creating the vintage pinup look starts with research.

“In the beginning stages, girls start off with polka dots and cherries,” he said, but as they develop a feel for it, “it’s more kind of creating your own style within.”

The vintage pinup look starts with “the retro hair” – neat, soft waves, loose or rolled up. The makeup is characterized by winged eyeliner, and the “red lip is pretty classic.”

The two side of the pinup coin are cheesecake and vixen.

“Classic cheesecake pinup is pinks and blues and more of a lighter” makeup, he said. “The big, smiley faces and the oohs and aahs are more of a cheesecake style.”

The look vixen is bolder with more of a fetish look, he said: Wine or blood red on the lips, stiletto nail shape and dark eyeliner with smoky eye shadow.

“The good thing about that style is you can do both within that style and it looks good,” Varga said. A client can start out with a full dress for the innocent cheesecake look, then take the dress off for some photographs in lingerie.

“The sweet and innocent side you can share with your friends and family, and you’ve got your sultry side you can share with your boyfriend,” he said.

“We try to make it really easy where you can come in, with no experience, no idea of what to wear, and we’ll do up the entire thing: hair, makeup, wardrobe, coaching … we try to make it a fun experience.”

‘Crazy transformations’

Katherine Wolfson of Philadelphia has been doing hair for 16 years, and for 10 years off and on with Varga.

She works in an RV that has been converted into makeup and hair studio with an exotic island vibe. Toward the back of the RV is a clothing and shoe display. Clients can choose from among racks and boxes of dresses, shorts, shirts, accessories, shoes and more, and change in a private dressing room.

It makes for “crazy transformations,” Varga, 41, said. “We get everything: girls who do it on a regular basis, and we get girls who don’t ever wear makeup. When they see themselves … it’s a big difference for them.”

He started taking pictures of friends in his mother’s basement and meeting friends on the street with their cars when he was 22, he said.

Then he opened a studio. It just happened to be near “a prop house that always used to get the leftover Disney props,” which he was able to use in the shoots.

Now he brings his mobile sets to 43 cities a year, photographing about six women a day. On each tour he brings two sets – this year, it’s a Victorian room setting and a boxing ring – and one vintage car.

“The hardest part is everyone can misinterpret stuff nowadays,” he said. Some people got upset over the fortune-teller set, calling it cultural appropriation, “but every culture has its fortune tellers,” he said.

“One client requested a kitchen set, which seems harmless enough, but a bunch of girls said, ‘I don’t want to be put in a kitchen.

“You try to do an idea that’s universal … you try to do it where it’s comfortable for everyone.”