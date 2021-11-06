Veterans Day 100 years ago: A parade marched through Martinsville

Editor's Note: Veterans Day got its start as "Armistice Day" on Nov. 11, 1919, the first anniversary of the end of World War I. Veterans Day became a national holiday in 1938. A century ago, the nation was just three years out of World War I, and Martinsville planned a grand parade to honor its veterans -- expecting the whole town to participate. What follows is a Martinsville Bulletin article about that parade from November 1921.
Armistice Day Parade To Honor World War Service Men
ELABORATE PLANS FOR BIG ARMISTICE DAY PARADE
Parade chairman gives outline of his preparations for big event
JUDGE STAPLES, SPEAKER
When asked yesterday by The Bulletin reporter for details concerning the big parade which is to take place in Martinsville on Friday Nov. 11th, as part of the Armistice Day celebration, Chairman Richard Semple, of the parade committee, made the following official statement:
The parade committee has been busily engaged for the past several days in perfecting details for Armistice Day, and it is our purpose to stage on Nov. 11th, the biggest, most complete and thoroughly represented parade ever witnessed in Henry Co. The boys who wore the uniform of our country in the World War are deserving of the highest honors and respect, and we propose to show them that the people of Martinsville and Henry county have not forgotten their immortal valor and heroic sacrifices. In order that the parade may express our sentiment thoroughly and be what we wish to make it, we invite all citizens of this county and all adjoining counties to be with us and to take part on our celebration on next Friday.
All ex-servicemen are especially requested and urged to be present. Those who are in a position to wear uniforms will oblige the committee by doing so; those without uniforms will be just as welcome in the parade, and are requested to let nothing hinder them from coming. In other words, we want all the former soldiers in the World War to turn out for the parade.
The children of Martinsville high school, six hundred strong, will be in the parade, and we want them to be joined by all other children from schools in the county. It is the committee’s wish to have at least one thousand children in the line of march.
One feature of the parade which we wish to make notable is the automobile section. All owners of cars are invited to participate. We will appreciate the presence of decorated cars, but we also wish those which are not decorated to join the parade.
The parade will be headed by the Martinsville Band, and will be participated in by members of all secret orders, the local company of the National Guard, two troops of Boy Scouts, representatives of the ladies’ patriotic organizations and clubs, and by all citizens who are interested in observing this day which means so much in the history of our country. We strongly urge that all observe this national holiday and come to Martinsville and assist us in making this the most notable parade in the history of the county. All who have United States flags and national colors will please use them in the parade on Friday.
Those who are to take part in the parade will assemble on Starling Avenue at 12:30 o’clock sharp on Friday, November 11th. We request that all be at the place of assembly promptly in order that the parade may not be delayed in forming.
In order that all may know their respective places in the parade, Mr. Semple has issued the following order as to the line-up of the parade:
Place of parade’s formation: Starling Avenue
Time: Friday, Nov. 11th, 12:30 o’clock sharp.
Route of march: From Starling through Church Street to the Banner Warehouse where Judge Staples will speak.
Order of March:
Band.
Confederate Veterans.
World War Veterans.
National Guard Company.
Boys Scouts of America, Troop No. 1.
Boy Scouts of America, Troop No. 2.
Jr. O.U.A.M.
Knights of Pythias.
Masons.
Odd Fellows.
Other Secret Orders.