Veterans Day 100 years ago: A parade marched through Martinsville

All ex-servicemen are especially requested and urged to be present. Those who are in a position to wear uniforms will oblige the committee by doing so; those without uniforms will be just as welcome in the parade, and are requested to let nothing hinder them from coming. In other words, we want all the former soldiers in the World War to turn out for the parade.

The children of Martinsville high school, six hundred strong, will be in the parade, and we want them to be joined by all other children from schools in the county. It is the committee’s wish to have at least one thousand children in the line of march.

One feature of the parade which we wish to make notable is the automobile section. All owners of cars are invited to participate. We will appreciate the presence of decorated cars, but we also wish those which are not decorated to join the parade.