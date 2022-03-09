VMNH Foundation's Thomas Jefferson Awards ceremony slated for March 24

Now that theater is back, “it was clear we needed something edgy and worthwhile,” said Director Bryan Dunn: “Chicago: High School Edition.”

The comedic satire musical will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday, March 11, and Saturday, March 12, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 13, at Magna Vista High School. Advance tickets (our.show/chicagomv) cost $8, and tickets at the door will cost $10.