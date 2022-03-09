 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VMNH Foundation's Thomas Jefferson Awards ceremony slated for March 24

The Virginia Museum of Natural History Foundation will host the 34th Annual Thomas Jefferson Awards ceremony from 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at the museum to honor this year's awardees.

The event will include a fine menu of hors d'oeuvres, wine and beer and non-alcoholic beverages. Tickets cost $15 in advance and $20 at the door and can be reserved at www.vmnh.net.

The Thomas Jefferson Medal for Outstanding Contributions to Natural Science is presented to an individual who has consistently made outstanding contributions to natural science in Virginia. This year's award is presented to Dr. Eric Hallerman, Virginia Tech professor in the Department of Fish and Wildlife Conservation.

The Thomas Jefferson Medal for Outstanding Contributions to Natural Science Education is presented to a Virginia educator who has made significant contributions to natural science education at any academic level. This year's award is presented to two people with Dan River Basin Association: Brian Williams, DRBA's Virginia Program Manager, and Krista Hodges, DRBA's Education Outreach Manager.

The W. Bruce Wingo Conservation Award is presented to an individual or organization in recognition of significant conservation efforts in Virginia. This year's award is presented to Monogram Foods.

The William Barton Rogers Corporate Award is given to an organization that has shown significant support for the natural sciences in Virginia through support of the Virginia Museum of Natural History. This year's award is presented to Iridium Communications Inc.

