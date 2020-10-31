 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wades toast to their 75th anniversary
0 comments
editor's pick

Wades toast to their 75th anniversary

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
James and Connie Wade

Connie and James Wade toast each other on their 75th wedding anniversary. James Wade said that, given the chance, he would marry her all over again.

 Holly Kozelsky

James and Connie Wade, who are roommates at Stanleytown Health & Rehabilitation Center, celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary on Oct. 20.

The center’s staff, all wearing masks, threw them a socially distanced celebration which included toasts and a cake out in a gazebo.

James Wade talked a bit about the couple’s history: “I met this little lady 75 years ago on the third Sunday of March 1945, at church. I thought she was beautiful then and she is just as beautiful today as she was back then. I asked her out and two weeks later, we went on our first date. As I was helping her into the car, I kissed her for the very first time. We went on to be married seven months later on October 20th, 1945, and I would marry her all over again.”

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The do's and don'ts of Halloween during a pandemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert