Wades toast to their 75th anniversary

James Wade talked a bit about the couple’s history: “I met this little lady 75 years ago on the third Sunday of March 1945, at church. I thought she was beautiful then and she is just as beautiful today as she was back then. I asked her out and two weeks later, we went on our first date. As I was helping her into the car, I kissed her for the very first time. We went on to be married seven months later on October 20th, 1945, and I would marry her all over again.”