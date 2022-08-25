Wall Street Alley getting spruced up

For the past few weeks a paint crew has been painting fixtures in the Wall Street Alley, which has been repaved and had tables and benches installed. By Thursday most of the fixtures appeared to have received a second coat of paint, and doors had been fixed and some steps rebuilt and painted. Uptown Partnership is behind the project to turn the old alley into a pleasant place to sit down for a meal or break.
