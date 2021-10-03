WATCH NOW: BHS grad Kristina Murrell embarks on music career

It was at Bassett High School and TheatreWorks that a Barbados native realized she wanted to be a singer.
Kristina Murrell, 21, moved from Barbados to Collinsville with her mother, Ethlyn Burrows, when she was 15. They “wanted to make a fresh start,” Murrell said, and always had heard good things about Henry County, where her aunt, Crystal Burrows of Collinsville, had been living.
Murrell’s first experience singing was in the choir class at BHS. “With all the other classes going on, it was a class I looked forward to, just to kind of wind down,” she said.
It wasn’t long before that favorite class revealed she had a talent. Her teacher, Gregory Holmes, “was like, ‘You’re going to become a star,’” she said. “We had a really good relationship.”
The students would put on “little shows within the choir class,” she said, and also participated in the All-District Choir. “Being on stage was a lot of fun.”
She also had roles in BHS musicals, as the librarian in “Matilda” and one of the trio of girls in “Hairspray.”
With TheatreWorks Community Players, she performed in the “Inspiration” music revue in 2018. Among the songs she sang was “These Dreams.” Being under the stage lights, in front of all the people in the audience, “made me feel like it was really something I wanted to look into,” Murrell said.
Her stepfather, Antonio Gibson of Danville and now Greensboro, N.C., introduced her to Sonny King, a Martinsville native who now lives in Reidsville, N.C., who became her manager and music producer. She auditioned for King, then started making music with him last year.
King wrote in a press release that she signed a production deal with Music by King Inc., and her music is recorded through Music For Love. She has more than 18,500 followers on Instagram.
“Sonny is an artist” who helped her develop by finding her “own voice,” she said: She told him about her background in Barbados, and he made a beat and wrote some music for her.
“I like how Sonny’s able to add that feeling of back home,” she said. “He sits down and makes the beat one by one so it sounds like me. It brings so many different feelings into the beat. Then he adds the words.”
Seeing her songs come together with the music is “the best feeling ever,” Murrell said. “It was a lot of work. You have to be really focused. You can do a song one day, and two days later you hear something new and want to add it in.” After 6 months of that process, they picked out the best songs and put them on an album.
That album, “Passion & Pain,” includes the song “Stronger,” which in Barbados reached #1 on the iTunes R&B/Soul charts and #4 on the iTunes Pop charts.
She is excited about the reception she has received, including being “in a lot of magazines … top 40 charts,” she said.
Of the song’s success in Barbados, she said, “back home everyone is very family. Everybody kind of knows everyone. Knowing I have that kind of support makes me want to keep on going. My friends from Bassett have been very supportive as well.”
Her song “Got Me Dreaming” was Number One for two weeks at a radio station in Chicago. That seems to be the fans’ favorite, along with “My Addiction,” she said, but “my favorite is actually “‘Stronger.’ It’s an empowerment song.’”
Murrell studied at Radford University for a year before putting college on hold to focus on her music. She moved to Greensboro, N.C.
“Everything is taking off and going in such a great direction for me” that that’s where her attention is now, she said. “You should always have a backup plan, but if I’m being honest, I’m putting my 100% in this, putting my full focus in this, that risk”-taking.
When the pandemic settles down, she’d like to return to the Martinsville area to perform, she said, and she’d like to put a band together.
“I’m trying to build my audience with Martinsville, Greensboro and mostly back home,” she said.
Murrell also is a social media influencer, with more than 18,500 followers on Instagram and getting paid for the occasional promotional post such as “companies that want to promote the [Covid] vaccine … and keeping people aware of COVID.”
Meanwhile, her agent is registering her music with award programs. The Hollywood Music in Media Awards, on its website, describes itself as “the first award organization to honor original music (Song and Score) in all visual media from around the globe.” Nominations for HMMA can be purchased across various categories.
Murrell said she is planning to attend the 12th Annual Hollywood Music in Media Awards in November – and is having fun shopping for that trip.
“It’s so exciting. I like colorful stuff. … I have five options [of dresses] right now. I think I have the one in mind.”
Additionally, King requested that her music be considered for Grammy nominations, which will be announced in November, he wrote by email: “Stronger” Best Traditional R&B, “Halfway” Best R&B Performance and “Passion & Pain” in best Progressive R&B album.
Murrell’s latest release is “Let Me Drive,” which the press release describes as “a smooth and sensual Pop/R&B track, adorned with plenty of 90s nostalgia, but with a modern flair and extremely tight production, courtesy of Sonny King (Music By King INC, King Of Sound Studios). Vanity Wyze also features on the track, adding an unmistakable flow and energy that has become synonymous with his own sound.”
It premiered on Sept. 3 and is available to stream across all major platforms.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com and 276-638-8801 ext. 243.