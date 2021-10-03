WATCH NOW: BHS grad Kristina Murrell embarks on music career

Her stepfather, Antonio Gibson of Danville and now Greensboro, N.C., introduced her to Sonny King, a Martinsville native who now lives in Reidsville, N.C., who became her manager and music producer. She auditioned for King, then started making music with him last year.

King wrote in a press release that she signed a production deal with Music by King Inc., and her music is recorded through Music For Love. She has more than 18,500 followers on Instagram.

“Sonny is an artist” who helped her develop by finding her “own voice,” she said: She told him about her background in Barbados, and he made a beat and wrote some music for her.

“I like how Sonny’s able to add that feeling of back home,” she said. “He sits down and makes the beat one by one so it sounds like me. It brings so many different feelings into the beat. Then he adds the words.”

Seeing her songs come together with the music is “the best feeling ever,” Murrell said. “It was a lot of work. You have to be really focused. You can do a song one day, and two days later you hear something new and want to add it in.” After 6 months of that process, they picked out the best songs and put them on an album.