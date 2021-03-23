WATCH NOW: Pacificos will showcase their ideal slice of 'paradise'

Carl and Diana Pacifico love the four distinct seasons of Southwest Virginia – and their house on Mulberry Road lets the couple experience all of them delightfully – and comfortably.
Their home, which brings the outdoors in, will be one of the four open for the Garden Club of Virginia’s Historic Garden Week on April 21.
A favorite spot is their orangerie (like a sunroom), which blends outdoor beauty with indoor comfort. They had that room built in 2019 where a deck had been.
Its walls are mostly windows, two facing outdoors and two facing the house. Windows are also in the ceiling.
The orangerie features a fireplace made from a New Mexico adobe kit and decorated with ceramic tiles from Mexico.
Cozy in winter with a fire going, the couple likes to watch and listen to snow fall on the glass roof in winter, Diana Pacifico said.
The orangerie is “something I always wanted to have a as kid,” when he was inspired by Longwood Gardens near Philadelphia, Carl Pacifico said.
In the neighborhoods where they had lived in New Jersey, “everybody played in the yard,” she said. “Here, nobody comes outside.”
Except, of course, for the Pacificos, whose backyard features two waterfalls, a koi pond, a swimming pool, flower beds, decks and a raised-bed vegetable garden.
They created all that over property that was completely wooded when they bought it in 2008. “You could not walk in the back yard at all,” she said.
Because of boxwood blight, their yard is in transition. They lost 110 boxwoods two years ago, and once they were removed, “that changed so much,” he said.
The couple had landscape designer April Dailey of Charlotte, N.C., create a new plan that will include Japonica maples and witch hazel. Plantings will be done by Raywood Landscape Center of Danville, and Elaborate Landscapes of Axton will do the hardscapes (which includes rock walls and walkways). Frank Gravely maintains their gardens.
Inside the house, the couple had the kitchen remodeled, with cabinets from Lester Home Center, by general contractor Daniel Peters of Ridgeway and carpenter Wallace Derring. The new cabinets include plenty of shelving to highlight Diana Pacifico’s collection of crystal and glass.
The couple appreciates the contractors who have worked on their home, they said, and Diana Pacifico cooks for them.
“We just serve people, and we love people,” she said.
The wide kitchen window gives great views of the birds at the many bird feeders, each featuring a different type of food. The feeders also attract plenty of squirrels and chipmunks, the Pacificos said.
They also are able to enjoy the view of deer in their yard, rather than worry about those animals eating their garden plants, because they put out 5 gallons worth of corn and sweet feed for them every night.
“We can have 10, 11, 12 deer,” Diana Pacifico said, “so pretty.”
“They taste good, too,” Carl Pacifico said jokingly while rubbing his belly. He said he enjoys cooking venison that people occasionally bring him.
Throughout the house are treasures from their many trips abroad, especially a Murano glass collection that includes a chandelier they bought in Italy.
In the foyer is a white, lighted tree decorated with glass birds. For the holidays it had been adorned with red berries, with red-and-green-patterned cloth at its base, but for the HGW tour those will be replaced with winding purple wisteria and different floor covering.
The master bath and closet recently were remodeled. The bathroom features a clawfoot tub at windows overlooking the back gardens and a toilet with an automatic lid. The closet is as neat as a pin.
Another bedroom is being prepared for Diana Pacifico’s mother, its bathroom currently stripped to the studs and awaiting renovation.
Retirement community
The Pacificos moved to the area after he retired at the age of 52 from a chemical company.
“I had a really great job, but I burned out early,” he said. She described his role as “master chemist,” and he said he “invented things, such as Vitamin C for aquaculture, and microencapsulation technology.”
Diana Pacifico also worked in the chemical industry when the couple lived up North.
When the couple decided to retire, they looked into Roanoke as possibility because the found it listed among the top 10 places for retirees, he said. However, “Roanoke looked way too busy for us.”
They discovered Martinsville, which seemed ideal, just down the road.
The community is great, he said, “it’s very inexpensive to live here, and taxes are close to nothing. We like the four seasons.”
The only downside is having to drive to Roanoke or Greensboro, N.C., for the specialty foods they use in gourmet cooking.
Helping kids
Since they have been in Martinsville, he has been a paramedic for Henry County Public Safety and now is a chaplain for the department, responding at all hours to emergency calls for people in need.
She has been involved with Teamwork International Ministries for 10 years, both as an employee and a volunteer. She was the sponsor-a-child coordinator, and she has been to Teamwork’s City of Hope school, medical center and orphanage in Tanzania three or four times.
The City of Hope’s remaining founder, Regina Chacha (wife of its founder, the late Dr. John Chacha) lives in Martinsville, and many of the students from Tanzania now are enrolled and live at Mountain Mission School in Grundy. Pacifico cooks for the students when they are in Martinsville and also at events and camps for the students.
Diana Pacifico said she tries to help some of the students through college: “They are truly deserving of anybody who can help.”
They have two adult sons, Kerry Pacifico and Carlo Pacifico. Carlo, who lives in Asheville, takes aerial photographs and video with his girlfriend, and they will be in Martinsville on the day of the HGW tour to do that at the Pacifico house.
“We are very blessed to have what we have,” she said. “This property has brought us to paradise.”
“We certainly didn’t have expectations” it would turn out as good as it did, he said. They’ll never recuperate the money they spent on it, but “it made financial sense to us: If we are going to spend money, spend money on our house” to enjoy it.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com and 276-638-8801 extension 243.