WATCH NOW: Pacificos will showcase their ideal slice of 'paradise'

“I had a really great job, but I burned out early,” he said. She described his role as “master chemist,” and he said he “invented things, such as Vitamin C for aquaculture, and microencapsulation technology.”

Diana Pacifico also worked in the chemical industry when the couple lived up North.

When the couple decided to retire, they looked into Roanoke as possibility because the found it listed among the top 10 places for retirees, he said. However, “Roanoke looked way too busy for us.”

They discovered Martinsville, which seemed ideal, just down the road.

The community is great, he said, “it’s very inexpensive to live here, and taxes are close to nothing. We like the four seasons.”

The only downside is having to drive to Roanoke or Greensboro, N.C., for the specialty foods they use in gourmet cooking.

Helping kids

Since they have been in Martinsville, he has been a paramedic for Henry County Public Safety and now is a chaplain for the department, responding at all hours to emergency calls for people in need.