WATCH NOW: Singer Jamar Tyree fulfills his promise: to own a home by age 30.

He bought furniture he liked and stored it in his mother’s basement.

Although he couldn’t see his visions unfold in a house, he saw them on a computer screen: He made PowerPoint presentations of his interior design plans.

He bought his house in March, a month before his 30th birthday.

That timing was funny, he said, because ever since he was 27 he told his friends he was going to celebrate his 30th birthday with a party at his own house.

It was love at first sight when he was house-shopping. The house, the last one he saw during a long day of house-hunting, had “that good feeling people say you want to get when you walk into a home,” he said.

The house was slightly above his price range, but he negotiated, he said, and got lucky when the house appraised for more.

He got mostly lucky – nearly all the furniture he had bought, except for a big dining table and chairs he had to sell – fit in his house.

His rooms have no wasted space or items that don’t contribute.

“You don’t have to trade function for beauty. I think the two of them can work together,” he said.