WATCH NOW: We are family

The Covingtons and the Wolfes have known each other nearly all their lives – Joe Covington and Tammy Wolfe both were 1980 graduates of Carver High School, and their siblings were close in age -- and this year they discovered that they are cousins.
And that leaves Covington, whose siblings and parents all have passed away, with a family again.
The connection all centers on Earl John Wolfe, Ed Wolfe’s father and Covington’s grandfather.
This also is the second time Ed Wolfe received the surprise of family members he hadn’t known about.
Here's how these mysteries and this journey through time unfolded.
Ed Wolfe
Ed Wolfe’s parents, Earl Wolfe and Beulah “Lucille” Wall, married in 1935. Ed Wolfe, born in 1937, was their only child. They divorced in 1939.
Lucille had two sons from a previous marriage, and she went on to marry a man who had three sons, giving Ed a total of five brothers.
Ed Wolfe, who now lives in Saltville, had four children: Tammy Moore and Wade Wolfe of Martinsville, Melissa Purdy of Bassett Forks and Anthony Wolfe of Wilmington, N.C.
He worked for American of Martinsville for 27 years, then in Mississippi for 2½ before returning to the area. He moved his mother to Bassett Forks and worked for Thomasville Furniture.
Once day after work, his mother greeted him at the door “grinning from ear to ear,” he said. She told him she had received a phone call informing that he had a brother and sister who had been looking for him for years.
Though Earl Wolfe never saw his infant son after he left, Ed Wolfe was listed as his son in his 1963 obituary. That’s how Carolyn Doster and Earl Wolfe Jr. learned about their half-brother from Martinsville. It took them 28 years to find him.
They had called Martinsville a few times during the years but kept missing connections, Ed Wolfe said. The search was complicated by the fact that there were three Ed Wolfes in Martinsville at that time.
Ed Wolfe met his two half-siblings for the first time on Father’s Day 1991.
The trio uncovered a string of eerie coincidences – including the fact that during the time Ed Wolfe lived in Mississippi, his house was about 8 miles away from his half-brother’s house, on the same road.
Earl Wolfe
When Tammy Wolfe was researching her family's roots, she found a 1940 census record of Earl Wolf's living with his parents in Bluefield.
Not long after that, she discovered a 1940 census listing of Earle and Macie Wolfe, with a 6-month old baby, living in a boarding house in Tazewell. That baby was Kathleen Joann Wolfe, who later would be discovered to be Ed Wolfe’s half-sister and Joe Covington’s mother.
At first, logic dictated that those would be two separate men with the same name, but the discovery started Tammy Wolfe on another search, this time to figure out who the mysterious Macie was.
Finding Earl Wolfe’s draft registration on Ancestry.com two years later gave more clues. It listed his wife Macie’s last name as Mason.
The next big break in the case came a few months ago, when Tammy Wolfe was looking up Macie Mason Wolfe on FamilySearch.org. That brought her back to the 1940 census listing, but with more information: the actual census document, which had a big circle around Earl Wolfe’s name with the notation that he already had been counted in Bluefield.
That let her know that the Earl Wolfe to whom Macie Mason was married and the Earl Wolfe who was Tammy Moore’s grandfather were one in the same.
It also alerted her to the existence of more family.
Little did she suspect she had practically grown up with those missing family members.
She found them by researching that 6-month-old baby from the 1940 census. She discovered Kathleen Wolfe listed as the mother on the marriage licenses of her two sons. She was a Covington by then, Tammy Wolfe said, but marriage licenses give the maiden names of the mothers of the bride and groom.
When Tammy Wolfe recognized the names of both of Kathleen Wolfe Covington’s sons, “I about fell out on the floor, because Joe and I graduated together.”
It took her four days to drum up the courage to call Covington and tell him they were cousins, she said.
She said she started the phone call with, “‘Joe, you are going to think I’m crazy.’”
Upon hearing the news “I was a little surprised,” Covington said. “Happy, but surprised. I just couldn’t believe, all those years we knew each other.”
There were other connections besides school. As a teenager, Covington had worked at The Old Country Store and sometimes pumped gas for Ed Wolfe, he said. Now he works at G.R. Chevrolet, where “he sold the family cars,” Tammy Wolfe said.
Answers for Covington
“The thing Joe said to me: ‘Mama always told me she was an orphan,’” Tammy Wolfe said.
Covington’s grandmother, Macie, had left baby Kathleen with an aunt to raise. Kathleen was 13 when her aunt died, so she went back to live with her mother, until she married at 15.
Kathleen Wolfe married Joseph Covington in Florida, and they lived there a short time until moving to Vinton.
The couple moved to Spencer when he got a job with DuPont, and they remained there when he worked a different job that required travel.
They had five children: Joe, Jamie Carroll, Joseph Whittle, Keith Macie and Clayton “Tootie” Edmond, and Joe Covington also had a half-sister, Jodie Blevins.
When Joe Covington (the son) was 15, his father died and his mother was in a bad wreck, which eventually left her disabled.
Kathleen Covington – Ed Wolfe’s half-sister and Joe’s mother – “just died in November. I missed meeting her by that much,” said Ed Wolfe, holding his fingers half an inch apart.
Joe Covington’s parents and all of his siblings have passed away.
“He found us just in time, didn’t he,” Tammy Wolfe said.
“I was running out of family,” Covington said.
Tammy Wolfe had known the Covington siblings most of her life, without realizing they were cousins. She talked with Jamie on the phone after the relationship was discovered, but they didn’t meet in person again before Jamie died.
“She said, ‘I can’t believe all this time has passed knowing each other,’” Tammy Wolfe said.
The first time Joe Covington and the Wolfes got together as family was Father’s Day, just like that Father’s Day in 1991.
Joe Covington
The results of Tammy Wolfe’s research filled in a lot of blanks for Joe Covington, who said he had had a hard time completing his mother’s birth certificate. There was just too much he didn’t know at the time.
Ed Wolfe had kept up with the two half-siblings he met in 1991 until they died, and now he has a “new” nephew.
The family joke about Earl Wolfe’s apparent charm with women.
“He’s very good-looking,” Tammy Wolfe said, “very handsome.”
The story may not be finished.
“Earl and Caroline’s mother had a kid supposedly by this other guy” to whom she was married before she married Earl, Ed Wolfe said. However, recent indications are making the family think that child was Earl’s, too.
Tammy Wolfe laughed at this new possibility: “He was all over the place.”
