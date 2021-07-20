WATCH NOW: We are family

At first, logic dictated that those would be two separate men with the same name, but the discovery started Tammy Wolfe on another search, this time to figure out who the mysterious Macie was.

Finding Earl Wolfe’s draft registration on Ancestry.com two years later gave more clues. It listed his wife Macie’s last name as Mason.

The next big break in the case came a few months ago, when Tammy Wolfe was looking up Macie Mason Wolfe on FamilySearch.org. That brought her back to the 1940 census listing, but with more information: the actual census document, which had a big circle around Earl Wolfe’s name with the notation that he already had been counted in Bluefield.

That let her know that the Earl Wolfe to whom Macie Mason was married and the Earl Wolfe who was Tammy Moore’s grandfather were one in the same.

It also alerted her to the existence of more family.

Little did she suspect she had practically grown up with those missing family members.

