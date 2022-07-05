The Wayside Bluegrass Festival 2022 will be held Thursday, July 14, through Saturday, July 16, at Wayside Park in Stuart.

Johnny & Jeanette Williams will be the host band, and Jimmy Handy will be the emcee. Performers will be:

Thursday: Addie Levy Band, WoundTight and Mike Mitchell Band

Friday: Goodfellers, Tim White & Troublesome Hollow, Johnny & Jeanette Williams and Junior Sisk

Saturday: Five Mile Mountain Road, Harrison Ridge, Johnny & Jeanette Williams and Lonesome River Band

Sound is provided by Audio Solutions with William Rodgers Jr.

Admission costs $50 for the three days, or $15 for Thursday and $20 each for Friday and Saturday.

Camping is available at the rate of $5 per day for rough camping and $20 per day for electrical hookup. To make arrangements for camping, contact Patty Hazelwood at 276-692-4149 or hazelwoodtrucking@embarqmail.com.

Tickets are available at waysidebluegrassfestival.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.