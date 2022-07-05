 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wayside Bluegrass Festival 2022

The Wayside Bluegrass Festival 2022 will be held Thursday, July 14, through Saturday, July 16, at Wayside Park in Stuart.

Johnny & Jeanette Williams will be the host band, and Jimmy Handy will be the emcee. Performers will be:

  • Thursday: Addie Levy Band, WoundTight and Mike Mitchell Band
  • Friday: Goodfellers, Tim White & Troublesome Hollow, Johnny & Jeanette Williams and Junior Sisk
  • Saturday: Five Mile Mountain Road, Harrison Ridge, Johnny & Jeanette Williams and Lonesome River Band

Sound is provided by Audio Solutions with William Rodgers Jr.

Admission costs $50 for the three days, or $15 for Thursday and $20 each for Friday and Saturday.

Camping is available at the rate of $5 per day for rough camping and $20 per day for electrical hookup. To make arrangements for camping, contact Patty Hazelwood at 276-692-4149 or hazelwoodtrucking@embarqmail.com.

Tickets are available at waysidebluegrassfestival.com.

