There is an enormous amount of disarray, unsettledness, unrest and dark situations beyond our control occurring in the world. Since this is the case, I thought about the palmist’s expressions to the Lord while praying.

The psalmist is David, and in Psalm 131:1-3 (KJV) he states, “Lord, my heart is not haughty, nor mine eyes lofty; neither do I exercise myself in great matters, or in things too high for me. Surely I have behaved and quieted myself, as a child that is weaned of his mother: my soul is even as a weaned child. Let Israel hope in the Lord from henceforth and for ever [forever].”

I cannot speak for anyone else, but I do find comfort in Psalm Chapter 131. It gives a sense of ease to the mind and assurance about whatever betides us or disturbs us or challenges us that God will handle it. I discovered this Psalm as putting rest to the point of stillness so that you can hear from God to engage conversations with him and follow his directives or guidance.

Therefore, with the indication of Psalm 131, I will direct your attention towards the topic “We are soldiers.”

We are soldiers! What are the characteristics of a soldier? What is a soldier’s strategy? What is a soldier’s focus? How does a soldier maintain in a chaotic world of uncertainties? How does a soldier prepare him or herself daily since there are constant wars?

Stop for a moment and let us explore two types of wars. One type is a silent war, meaning it is mental, internal, unknown abuse of battery, drugs, alcohol, and transmitted diseases. I believe you get the picture I am attempting to paint. In other words, silent wars are secretive, and actual betrayals to oneself. You are in denial that it is happening. You have become numb and have lost yourself in the silence.

A second type of war is an open war. This type of war is what we see before us. Some examples are the following: The war in Ukraine. Black on Black crime. Injustices. Inequality. Racial intentions. Poverty. Starvation. Environmental pollution. Brutality. COVID-19, Delta Variant/OMICRON. Supposedly another virus is enrooted. I believe you get the picture about the second type of war.

So, how do we, the saved and unsaved, and the just and unjust, sustain in these wars? When I think about the question, I reflect on the Epistle of Paul, a letter he wrote to the Ephesians. In the book of Ephesians Chapter 6:11-18, Apostle Paul articulated to the Ephesians to put on the full armor of God. He lets them know that their battle was not against flesh and blood but against the rulers of darkness, powers, and principalities.

What he was implying to them, and it implies to us today, that our warfare is not carnal (natural) but spiritual. It is a war against Satan (known too as a thief), who comes to steal, kill, and destroy (John 10:10, KJV).

More supporting scriptures of Satan’s tactics in the King James Version Bible are Luke 22:31 (Satan desires to have you and sift you as wheat), and 1 Peter 5:8 (Satan is an adversary as a roaring lion, walking about seeking whom he may devour).

Christians must dress daily in the armor of God to withstand in the evil day. Whether we like it or not or accept it or not, the times we are living in are treacherous (disloyal, unfaithful, deceitful). I encourage us to put on the armor of God to stand with our loins girt [gird] – tighten, fixed, bind or restrained with truth; having on the breastplate of righteousness; feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace; shield of faith to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked; helmet of salvation and the sword of the spirit, which is the word of God; praying always with all prayer and supplication and in the Spirit and watching with perseverance and supplication for all saints (Ephesians 6:11-18. KJV). We cannot only pray for our immediate circle or ourselves but for those (saints) who are in Christ Jesus.

Additionally, I emphasize to those who are without the Savior and do not know Him in the pardon of your sins to repent. Confess to Christ Jesus your faults (sins) and let Him cleanse you from all unrighteousness.

Revelation 3:20 (KJV) informs Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: If any man hears my voice, and open the door, I will come into him, and will sup with him, and he with me. This Scripture is telling you to invite Christ Jesus into your heart by receiving Him and accepting Him, and He will live in you, and you will live in Him. Consider getting into a relationship with Him today and connect with a church that teaches the word of God to develop your faith and growth in Christ Jesus. Amen, Amen.

