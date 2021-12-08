We think of the joy of home with the pink Advent calendar

(10) “What should we do then?” the crowd asked.

(11) John answered, “Anyone who has two shirts should share with the one who has none, and anyone who has food should do the same.”

(12) Even tax collectors came to be baptized. “Teacher,” they asked, “what should we do?”

(13) “Don’t collect any more than you are required to,” he told them.

(14) Then some soldiers asked him, “And what should we do?”

He replied, “Don’t extort money and don’t accuse people falsely — be content with your pay.”

(15) The people were waiting expectantly and were all wondering in their hearts if John might be the Messiah. (16) John answered them all, “I baptize you with water. But one who is more powerful than I will come, the straps of whose sandals I am not worthy to untie. He will baptize you with the Holy Spirit and fire. (17) His winnowing fork is in his hand to clear his threshing floor and to gather the wheat into his barn, but he will burn up the chaff with unquenchable fire.” (18) And with many other words John exhorted the people and proclaimed the good news to them.”

We choose joy by how we love and serve others, by how to do the job we do to impact the world around us. We build joy as we build a home in this world and in the next. And so, we light these candles of joy as a sign that we are headed toward home. We see the destination and it is pure joy. It is time to go home.

James Pence is minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.

