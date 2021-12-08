We think of the joy of home with the pink Advent calendar

The last two weeks, Nov. 28 and Dec. 5, the Advent candles have been purple, and they have focused on hope and peace. These last two weeks have also been a time of repentance, much the way the season of Lent is a time of repentance leading up to the resurrection of our Lord.
With the next candle, we see the color is pink, and so the next two weeks should be a time of celebration as we look forward to the coming of the Christ child.
As we turn our hearts toward home, we think of joy.
It’s a reunion, every time we go home, every time we embrace those we love. It feels like a sunrise, like the clouds parting and the rain coming to a steady end. It is joy, nothing less than a pure joy, to come home to the ones that we love, to the ones who define what home is for us. Whether we wake up with them every day or must travel many miles to see them again, it is a joy to come home.
The prophet Zephaniah tells us to rejoice as we go home. Zephaniah 3:14-20 says, “Sing, Daughter Zion; shout aloud, Israel!Be glad and rejoice with all your heart, Daughter Jerusalem!
(15) "The LORD has taken away your punishment, he has turned back your enemy. The LORD, the King of Israel, is with you; never again will you fear any harm.
(16) "On that day they will say to Jerusalem, 'Do not fear, Zion; do not let your hands hang limp.
(17) "'The LORD your God is with you, the Mighty Warrior who saves. He will take great delight in you; in his love, he will no longer rebuke you, but will rejoice over you with singing.
(18 “'I will remove from you all who mourn over the loss of your appointed festivals, which is a burden and reproach for you.
19 "'At that time I will deal with all who oppressed you. I will rescue the lame; I will gather the exiles. I will give them praise and honor in every land where they have suffered shame.
20 "'At that time I will gather you; at that time I will bring you home. I will give you honor and praise among all the peoples of the earth when I restore your fortunes before your very eyes,' says the LORD."
John the Baptist reminds us it takes choices for us to live in joy. Luke 3:7-18 says, “John said to the crowds coming out to be baptized by him, 'You brood of vipers! Who warned you to flee from the coming wrath? (8) Produce fruit in keeping with repentance. And do not begin to say to yourselves, ‘We have Abraham as our father.’ For I tell you that out of these stones God can raise up children for Abraham. (9) The ax is already at the root of the trees, and every tree that does not produce good fruit will be cut down and thrown into the fire.'
(10) “What should we do then?” the crowd asked.
(11) John answered, “Anyone who has two shirts should share with the one who has none, and anyone who has food should do the same.”
(12) Even tax collectors came to be baptized. “Teacher,” they asked, “what should we do?”
(13) “Don’t collect any more than you are required to,” he told them.
(14) Then some soldiers asked him, “And what should we do?”
He replied, “Don’t extort money and don’t accuse people falsely — be content with your pay.”
(15) The people were waiting expectantly and were all wondering in their hearts if John might be the Messiah. (16) John answered them all, “I baptize you with water. But one who is more powerful than I will come, the straps of whose sandals I am not worthy to untie. He will baptize you with the Holy Spirit and fire. (17) His winnowing fork is in his hand to clear his threshing floor and to gather the wheat into his barn, but he will burn up the chaff with unquenchable fire.” (18) And with many other words John exhorted the people and proclaimed the good news to them.”
We choose joy by how we love and serve others, by how to do the job we do to impact the world around us. We build joy as we build a home in this world and in the next. And so, we light these candles of joy as a sign that we are headed toward home. We see the destination and it is pure joy. It is time to go home.
James Pence is minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.