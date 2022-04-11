Wildflowers in bloom

Wildflowers are in bloom at Philpott Lake, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which manages the Philpott Dam, took some time on Monday to share the beauty.

Redbud trees and Virginia Bluebells are flowering in abundance around the lake. Officials there say the trees grow to be 15 to 40 feet tall depending on the amount of shade around them and have unique, broad heart-shaped leaves emerge after the flowers have bloomed and turn yellow during the fall.

The bark was used by Native Americans in the region to make tea and treat whooping cough. The roots and inner bark were used to treat fevers and congestion, lake officials said.

During winter, the plants were used for firewood, and in the spring the blossoming branches were brought into the homes to "drive winter out," officials said. Even the blossoms of the eastern redbud are edible and were said to have been a favorite among the children.

Virginia Bluebells grow to be one to two feet tall, and their blossoms will last about a month, then the plant turns back to green, lake officials said.

NC State University has a great online resource for anyone wishing to plant and grow Bluebells here: https://plants.ces.ncsu.edu/plants/mertensia-virginica/.

The Sweet White Trilliums and white, pink and red varieties have had medicinal uses throughout time and among Native Americans, officials said. They have been used to help tighten the skin, treat blood clots, bring sinus relief and encourage contractions among women during childbirth. For this reason, Trilliums are also called Birthwort and Indian Balm.

Philpott Lake is a reservoir impounded by Philpott Dam maintained by the U.S. Corps of Engineers. The lake is at an elevation of 974 feet, covers an area of 2,900 acres, and has a shoreline length of 100 miles. Philpott Lake extends into Franklin, Henry, and Patrick counties.

