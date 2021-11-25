 Skip to main content
Williams donates to Horsepasture Volunteer Rescue Squad
Williams donates to Horsepasture Volunteer Rescue Squad

Williams donates

Charles Williams (center), owner of Williams Auction Co., LLC presents a $1,000 donation for the Horsepasture Volunteer Rescue Squad to squad President William Martin and Captain Todd King.
