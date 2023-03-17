Ten-year-old Bentley Williamson won first place in the Eighth Annual Black History Month Art Contest for his portrait of Jackie Robinson. His prize in the contest, sponsored by US Cellular, was $250.

Josh Stockton, 12, received $150 for second place for his portrait of Martin Luther King Jr., and Rania Womack, 9, received $100 for third place for her portrait of Katherine Johnson.

In recognition of influential Black STEM icons, Boys & Girls Club members were encouraged to create original pieces of artwork of important historical figures, world leaders, scientists and educators who have made vital contributions to the world of STEM.

Ten finalists were chosen by representatives from the Boys & Girls Club and local UScellular leaders based on creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression. Public voting for the finalists was made available online throughout February. In addition, the finalists’ artwork was digitally displayed in UScellular retail location at 820 Commonwealth Blvd. The awards ceremony was held Wednesday at New College Institute.

“We really enjoy working with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge to celebrate Black History Month and to highlight the achievements of Black icons,” said Leslie Martin, Martinsville store manager for UScellular, in a press release. “Congratulations to the participants and winners in this year’s contest.”

Additionally, through its After School Access Project, in 2022, eight Virginia non-profits received a combined $1.3 million worth of hot spots and service to help youth connect to the Internet. Part of this donation went to the Boys & Girls Clubs of The Blue Ridge, which received 225 hotspots and service for 2 years valued at $253,350. UScellular has pledged up to $13 million in hotspots and service to help up to 50,000 youth connect to reliable internet in its markets across the nation. For more information about UScellular’s corporate social responsibility initiatives, visit https://newsroom.uscellular.com/community/.