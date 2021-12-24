Woiblett: "The little fat doll" remains a cherished gift

During my years of growing up in the 1950s and 60s, I received many gifts from my loving parents. But one gift always stood out in my memory.

It was Christmas of 1958 and I was a 3-year-old. My daddy, who ran a gas station, had to go out of town to take care of some business. My mama and I went along for the ride. We walked around looking in store windows while my daddy conducted his business.

In the window of one of the stores I saw a doll that won my heart. She wasn’t a fancy doll, but I fell in love with her. She was wearing yellow pants and a yellow checked shirt. She had brown, curly hair. I referred to her as the “the little fat doll”. All I talked about between then and Christmas Day was “the little fat doll.” “I wish I had that little fat doll.”

My mama told my daddy I didn’t need that doll; she had already bought a doll for me for Christmas. But on Christmas Eve my daddy couldn’t stand it any longer and bought the doll for me. I would name her Cindy.

On Christmas morning when I opened the box and saw that doll, it was like magic.

To me Christmas has always been a time of peace and love. I will always cherish this gift from my daddy on that Christmas 63 years ago. It was a gift of love that came straight from his heart.

The writer lives in Martinsville and is a regular contributor to the Bulletin’s Stroller column and other features.

