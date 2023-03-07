A Work/Play Weekend is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, March 31, through Sunday, April 2, at 1 p.m., at Spirit Haven Farm, 677 Spirithaven Lane, Stuart.

Spirit Haven Farm is the home the annual 4-day Front Porch Fest, hosted each Labor Day weekend by One Family Productions.

"We're headed up to Spirithaven to help prep the land for our burn and generally spend some time in that beautiful spot. You should come too!" say the organizers, the Ignite Burn festival people.

They say to bring work gloves and any tools you think might be useful, but here's a list of things they know they'll need: work gloves, shovels, screw guns and bits, pitchforks, pot hole diggers, rakes, wheelbarrows and chainsaws.

The projects will include:

Spreading mulch on trails

Cutting up wood for the burn pile

Clearing space for camps, if needed

Adding to the fence

Building a shelter in the middle of the fence at the meditation area

Making a structure around the wellhead.

"You can camp out or stay in a hotel/motel or drive up for Saturday, up to you! If camping out you can come in as early as Friday afternoon. We'll work and then play on Saturday, then head home Sunday," they say.

The announcement does not give any information on how to RSVP, register or make contact, but you can find it on Facebook as "Work/Play Weekend."