The women of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Upsilon Delta Zeta Chapter of Martinsville held their sixth annual Girlz Rock Awards Saturday at Chatmoss Country Club. The program is held to recognize people of Martinsville and Henry County who have worked to make a difference in the lives of their fellow citizens.
The 2023 recipients are:
- Tyrian Hairston, Youth of the Year
- Linda Littlejohn, Educator of the Year
- Natalie Hodge, Entrepreneur of the Year
- Pastor Alan Preston, Man of the Year
- Pastor Carl and Kim Keith, Community Service of the Year
Following door prize giveaways and announcement of silent auction winners, remarks were given by Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. Virginia State Director La'Ketha Prioleau and Upsilon Delta Zeta President Lisa Eccles Millner.