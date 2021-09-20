Lower enrollment, more athletes and promising news are topics of P&HCC board meeting

The student-athletes perform public service, so “let us know how we can help and what we can help you with,” Henderson said.

P&HCC name change

The college is in the middle of its three-phase renaming process, Hodges said, from the former “Patrick Henry Community College.”

Phase One was changing the names of its website, logo and social media – “all of that information that was public-facing”— he said. His yellow and navy blue tie, clearly part of Phase One, had “P&HCC” embroidered on it. That phase was completed at the end of August.

Faculty and staff are now used to saying “Patrick and Henry Community College,” he said: “It may not roll off the tongue quickly, but as you say it a few times, it will become as easy as ‘William and Mary’ or ‘Emory and Henry.’”

“We’re now in the middle of Phase Two, which takes us through June 30th, and that is all the physical structures,” he said, such as buildings and road signs. “You would think that would be easy,” but there are “lots of hoops to jump through.” P&HCC Vice President of Financial & Administrative Services Jack Hanbury is heading up that process.