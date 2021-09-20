Lower enrollment, more athletes and promising news are topics of P&HCC board meeting

Some big news will be coming soon from Patrick & Henry Community College.
“A major, major announcement” will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 30 in front of West Hall on the P&HCC campus, said P&HCC President Dr. Greg Hodges during Monday’s college board meeting, which was held at the college’s Manufacturing, Engineering & Technology Complex on Motorsports Drive.
“It will be the largest resource announcement in the history of our college, and will not only be beneficial to our institution, but to the economic development of our community,” he said. It will be about a partnership between the college and the Harvest Foundation.
Enrollment
Vice President of Academic & Student Success Services Terry Young reported a decline in student enrollment figures.
“A significant amount is due to dual enrollment,” in which high school students take college classes, he said: 323 students this semester, down from 380 in fall 2020.
Total enrollment for this semester is 1,384, down from the 1,484 this time last year.
Regular full-time enrollments number 1,061, down from last fall’s 1,104, he said.
P&HCC’s decline is lower than the state average for community colleges, Young said.
Athletics
Hodges and Southwest Virginia Community College President Dr. Tommy Wright have been invited “to talk about the significant positive impact that athletics has had on our campus” Wednesday at the State Board of Community Colleges, Hodges said.
“This is a significant departure, frankly, because athletics is now receiving statewide attention and even national attention, and certainly the success of our athletic program in the last several years has assisted with that and made that very much a viable part of our enrollment,” he said.
One out of every nine students on the P&HCC students on campus is an athlete, and one of out every six full-time students is associated with an athletics program, he said.
P&HCC had 130 student athletes in the fall and now has 205, reported Athletics Director Brian Henderson. Two hundred and one of those students this year “are strictly here because of the sports we’re offering.” Four had enrolled strictly for academics and were invited to play sports.
“I expect us to be 250 next year, because we still haven’t maximized all of our rosters,” he said.
As well as beneficial to the college, the student-athletes make a positive economic impact on the area, such as through the apartments and houses they rent.
The student-athletes perform public service, so “let us know how we can help and what we can help you with,” Henderson said.
P&HCC name change
The college is in the middle of its three-phase renaming process, Hodges said, from the former “Patrick Henry Community College.”
Phase One was changing the names of its website, logo and social media – “all of that information that was public-facing”— he said. His yellow and navy blue tie, clearly part of Phase One, had “P&HCC” embroidered on it. That phase was completed at the end of August.
Faculty and staff are now used to saying “Patrick and Henry Community College,” he said: “It may not roll off the tongue quickly, but as you say it a few times, it will become as easy as ‘William and Mary’ or ‘Emory and Henry.’”
“We’re now in the middle of Phase Two, which takes us through June 30th, and that is all the physical structures,” he said, such as buildings and road signs. “You would think that would be easy,” but there are “lots of hoops to jump through.” P&HCC Vice President of Financial & Administrative Services Jack Hanbury is heading up that process.
The college also is in Phase Three, partnering with the State Board of Higher Education of Virginia, getting the name changed with all federal and state reporting agencies. That will be completed by the end of 2021.
Other matters
The fiscal year has just begun, “and there’s not been a whole lot of activity,” Hanbury reported.
“Auxiliary funds look like they’re below budget,” he said, but that’s because some funds have not been reported yet due to their reporting periods. “Investments continue to do well,” he said.
There have not been expenses yet related to student activity funds, but “that will be changing” when athletics programs begin. Some money has been spent on refurbishing the softball field, Hanbury said.
Vice President of Workforce, Economic and Community Development Rhonda Hodges said that 93% of Fast Forward students “are taking their programs at no cost. … We’re really appreciative of the funding.”
Director of Development Tiffani Underwood said the Chatham House, the private home owned by PHCC Foundation and used as the president’s residence and for special events, has been renovated, and Greg Hodges and his wife, Renee, have moved in. Financial Foundation Coordinator Cindy Gravely oversaw the renovations.
The annual scholarship luncheon, usually attended by 200 donors and recipients, has been postponed again, because of the pandemic, she said. It may be rescheduled for spring.
Last year’s Distinguished Alumni may be honored in the spring, along with this year’s Distinguished alumni, she said. “We haven’t forgotten about them … hopefully we will also able to recognize them in an appropriate manner.”
The mini-grant applications for faculty and staff will be accepted through today, Underwood said, and “we are hoping that the Patriot Players will be back in action this fall.”
