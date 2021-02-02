Magna Vista Athletes Where Are They Now: Kayla Cabiness making big impression at Ferrum

The Panthers' 2021 season was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Cabiness said other than a longer winter break the team has been in the gym just as much as they would have been in a normal season.

"We've been able to work harder and work more as a team. We had more skill work and it seems like everybody has improved just by having more time," she said. "In this season, the team bonds have been built and became better over the break."

The Panthers will play nine more games this regular season, next taking the court on Friday at home against Lynchburg College.

Cabiness's goals for the rest of the year are to just be a good teammate. She's already a major part of the team so far.

"Just to have a positive attitude and to play as a team. Just to get everyone involved," she said.

Here's a look at other Magna Vista graduates currently competing at the next level:

(Editor's note: This list is not exhaustive.)

- Hudson Rowe is a freshman on the baseball team at Averett University. The Cougars will open the season on February 26.