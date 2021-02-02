Magna Vista Athletes Where Are They Now: Kayla Cabiness making big impression at Ferrum

Kayla Cabiness may stand at just 5-foot, 3-inches tall, but she's making a big impression on the Ferrum College women's basketball team.
In three games this season, the Panthers' sophomore guard is averaging a team-high 21 points per game, and is second on the team shooting 36.8 percent on 3-pointers.
Cabiness made an immediate impact with the Panthers last season as a freshman, starting in 20 of 24 games and averaging 15 points per game.
"It's going really well. it's a great atmosphere and the coach makes sure the culture is very good," Cabiness said by phone last week.
The former Warrior has leaned on her Magna Vista coaches and teammates as she adjusts to college basketball. She still talks with former MVHS girls basketball coach Vicki Hayes, as well as her teammates on the VHSL Class 3 state runner-up squad, Taisha DeShazo and Moriah Hairston.
DeShazo is also playing college basketball at Catawba College in North Carolina.
"Before I went to college she gave me some advice," Cabiness said of DeShazo. "She told me just to always work hard."
Going from high school to college hoops though, was still an adjustment.
"Just a new atmosphere and playing for a new coach, but everybody seemed to come together well, so that made it easier," she said.
The Panthers' 2021 season was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Cabiness said other than a longer winter break the team has been in the gym just as much as they would have been in a normal season.
"We've been able to work harder and work more as a team. We had more skill work and it seems like everybody has improved just by having more time," she said. "In this season, the team bonds have been built and became better over the break."
The Panthers will play nine more games this regular season, next taking the court on Friday at home against Lynchburg College.
Cabiness's goals for the rest of the year are to just be a good teammate. She's already a major part of the team so far.
"Just to have a positive attitude and to play as a team. Just to get everyone involved," she said.
Here's a look at other Magna Vista graduates currently competing at the next level:
(Editor's note: This list is not exhaustive.)
- Hudson Rowe is a freshman on the baseball team at Averett University. The Cougars will open the season on February 26.
- Patrick Dodson is a senior on the golf team at Bluefield College. He was the Rams highest finisher at the last match on October 24, 2020, finishing tied for 13th.
- Nicholas Page is a freshman on the baseball team at Bluefield College. The Rams will open the season this weekend.
- Devin Page is a junior on the Bridgewater College baseball team. He was named to the ODAC All-Academic team in 2019. The Eagles will open the 2021 season on March 10.
- Taisha DeShazo is a senior on the women's basketball team at Catawba College in North Carolina. She was a first-team All-South Atlantic Conference pick last season, and is averaging 7.7 points per game in six contests this season.
- Max Roupe is a freshman on the Concord football team. The Mountain Lions will play a spring season starting on March 13.
- Trimon Holland, Noah Martin, and Takoma Kidd are freshmen on the football team at Ferrum College. The Panthers will begin playing a spring season on February 26.
- Dorian Green is a freshman on the Hampden-Sydney football team. The Tigers will open the spring season on February 27.
- Louis Taylor was a freshman on the Liberty University football team last fall.
- Ja'Liah Wilson is a freshman on the women's basketball team at Montreat College in North Carolina. She's appeared in 11 games for the Cavaliers this season, scoring 22 points.
- Shania DeShazo is a freshman on the women's basketball team at Patrick Henry Community College. The Patriots will open the season on February 7.
- Kevin Garibay is a redshirt freshman on the men's soccer team at Patrick Henry Community College.
- Emily Ray, Emily Maxey, and Haley Easter are sophomores on the volleyball team at Patrick Henry Community College. Ray had 93 kills for the Patriots during the 2019 season. Maxey had 90, and Easter had 42 digs. The Patriots will play the 2020 season this spring.
- Bailey Sharp is a sophomore on the cross country and track team at Patrick Henry Community College.
- Nick O'Der is a freshman on the Randolph-Macon College baseball team. The Yellow Jackets will open the 2021 season on February 28.
- Abby Shelton is a member of the softball team at Salem College in North Carolina. Since transferring from Patrick Henry Community College, Shelton made two appearances for the Spirits, including one start in which she threw a scoreless complete game on the mound last year in the shortened 2020 season. The Spirits will open the 2021 season on February 14.
- CJ Hughes is a sophomore and Rod Ross is a freshman the football team at UVA Wise. The Cavaliers will open the spring season on March 13.
- Zariah Scales is a freshman on the softball team at UVA Wise. The Cavaliers will open the season on February 8.
- Tra Redd was a redshirt senior on the Wake Forest football team last fall. He was fourth on the team with 46 tackles and added an interception and 4.5 tackles for loss last fall.
