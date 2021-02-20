Magna Vista Football Spring 2021

Magna Vista 2021 Spring Football Schedule
Saturday, February 27
Vs. William Byrd, 1 p.m.
Friday, March 5
At Staunton River, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 12
At Patrick County, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 19
At Halifax County, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 26
Vs. G.W.-Danville, 7 p.m.
Friday, April 2
Vs. Bassett, 7 p.m.
LAST SEASON
Magna Vista was 8-4 last season, playing a home playoff game for the 11th straight season. They fell to Northside in the second round of the Region 3D playoffs.
KEY RETURNERS
Dryus Hairston - Sr., 2019 First Team All-PD quarterback
Dallas Ayers - Sr., 2019 First Team All-PD offensive lineman
Dekavis Preston - Sr., 2019 First Team All-Region 3D punt returner and First Team All-PD defensive back