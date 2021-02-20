 Skip to main content
Magna Vista Football Spring 2021
Magna Vista 2021 Spring Football Schedule

Saturday, February 27

Vs. William Byrd, 1 p.m.

Friday, March 5

At Staunton River, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 12

At Patrick County, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 19

At Halifax County, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 26

Vs. G.W.-Danville, 7 p.m.

Friday, April 2

Vs. Bassett, 7 p.m.

LAST SEASON

Magna Vista was 8-4 last season, playing a home playoff game for the 11th straight season. They fell to Northside in the second round of the Region 3D playoffs.

KEY RETURNERS

Dryus Hairston - Sr., 2019 First Team All-PD quarterback

Dallas Ayers - Sr., 2019 First Team All-PD offensive lineman

Dekavis Preston - Sr., 2019 First Team All-Region 3D punt returner and First Team All-PD defensive back

