Magna Vista girls basketball opens season with tournament win, and other local scores from Monday night

The only goal the team didn't reach was making 70 percent of their free throws. The Warriors made just two of 10 foul shot attempts.

"I'm glad that the kids had an opportunity play," Smith said. "I think that they've worked hard and they deserve this opportunity. I think we played well for it to be our first game in almost 365 days.

"I told them I just wanted them to come out, be relaxed, play hard and have fun. I think a lot of these kids, they haven't had a lot of fun in the last year with everything going on surrounding the pandemic, so I just wanted for them to have fun.

"I think it's been good for us. We still have a lot of work to do."

Alyssa Woods and Dee Dee Giggetts added nine points for the Warriors, and Sanai Hairston Williams had eight.

Nine players in all scored at least one basket for the Warriors. Smith said it was important to her to get some of the junior varsity players some minutes as a show of gratitude for their continuing to show up for practices despite the JV season being canceled.

Playing some of the younger players also allowed the starters to get some extra rest as they prepare for the rest of the tournament. If Magna Vista keeps winning they could play four games this week.