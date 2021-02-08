Magna Vista girls basketball opens season with tournament win, and other local scores from Monday night

The coronavirus pandemic delayed the start of the basketball season for Henry County schools, but Magna Vista’s girls basketball team made the most of getting the chance to play.
The Warriors defeated Hidden Valley 57-25 in Ridgeway Monday night behind 21 points by Ta’Nashia Hairston. The game was the opening round of the Region 3D tournament.
Hairston scored 12 of her game-high points total in the first quarter. She had a rebound and hit a 3-pointer on the Warriors first possession, and followed with a steal and easy layup. She hit another 3-pointer for eight of the Warriors first 10 points, and had an assist in the first.
"TaNashia played really well, put some good points up for us," said Magna Vista coach Kyana Smith.
The Warriors led 18-6 after one and 29-9 at the half.
Magna Vista was playing their first game in nearly a full calendar year. The last time they were on the court for a game was February 27, 2020.
Not only was the season delayed, the team practiced for several week with strict COVID-19 protocols in place that included no sharing of equipment and maintaining social distancing. The team was only able to hold live practices six times before Monday's game.
For pulling together a game plan in six days, Smith said she was happy with what she saw. The team was able to motivate themselves despite spectators being barred from attending the game. Smith saw good energy on the bench, and said having the team's cheerleaders helped.
The only goal the team didn't reach was making 70 percent of their free throws. The Warriors made just two of 10 foul shot attempts.
"I'm glad that the kids had an opportunity play," Smith said. "I think that they've worked hard and they deserve this opportunity. I think we played well for it to be our first game in almost 365 days.
"I told them I just wanted them to come out, be relaxed, play hard and have fun. I think a lot of these kids, they haven't had a lot of fun in the last year with everything going on surrounding the pandemic, so I just wanted for them to have fun.
"I think it's been good for us. We still have a lot of work to do."
Alyssa Woods and Dee Dee Giggetts added nine points for the Warriors, and Sanai Hairston Williams had eight.
Nine players in all scored at least one basket for the Warriors. Smith said it was important to her to get some of the junior varsity players some minutes as a show of gratitude for their continuing to show up for practices despite the JV season being canceled.
Playing some of the younger players also allowed the starters to get some extra rest as they prepare for the rest of the tournament. If Magna Vista keeps winning they could play four games this week.
"I thought I owed it to them, even it was just for a couple minutes, to be able to see some action on the floor," Smith said of playing her entire bench. "And some of those girls scored, which I was quite surprised but I'm happy for them."
The Warriors, the No. 7 seed in the tournament, will travel to No. 2 Carroll County on Tuesday for the tournament quarterfinals. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. A live stream of the game will be available. See www.MartinsvilleBulletin.com/sports near game time for links to the game.
Magna Vista 57, Hidden Valley 25
HVHS 6 3 7 9 - 25
MVHS 18 11 13 15 - 57
Magna Vista: K. Hughes 2; A. Woods 9; T. Starkie 2; N. Preston 2; D. Giggetts 9; T. Hairston 21; S. Clark 2; S. Hairston Williams 8; D. Reid 2
Hidden Valley: O. Forth 2; M. Henson 2; K. Reed 13; B. Derosha 2; A. Lkhagvasuren 6
OTHER MONDAY NIGHT SCORES:
Region 2C Tournament
Radford 60, Patrick County 44
Patrick County's run through the Region 2C tournament ended at the hands of the No. 1 seed Monday. The Cougars fell to Radford High School 60-44 in Radford.
Senior Sierra Hubbard led the Cougars with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Missy Hazard and Abigail Epperson added nine points each. Hazard had three made 3-pointers, and Epperson added eight rebounds. Abby Dillon had two points and seven rebounds, and Gracelyn Hubbard had six points, five rebounds, four assists, and three steals.
Patrick County finishes the season 3-2.
"We played a very good Radford team that really brought a ton of intensity and physicality," PCHS coach Donny Rakes said via email. "We simply did not match them in those areas, and quite frankly was there difference in the ball game. We hung tough, made some really good runs to keep it close, but never could get over the hump. Hats off to Radford, they were the better team tonight.
I hate it for the seniors, we have been through a lot together and they are tremendous young ladies that will do great things in life. I am very proud of them all. Sierra Hubbard ended a tremendous career with over 1,000 points and over 900 rebounds. Simply one of the best, if not the best that has ever put on a uniform here."
PCHS 6 15 10 13 - 44
RHS 12 13 14 21 - 60
PCHS: J. Overby 3pts; G. Hubbard 6pts, 5rebds, 3steals, 4assts; A. Epperson 9pts, 3rebds; S. Hubbard 14pts, 10rebs, 2steals; A. Dillon 2pts, 7rebs
Region 3D Boys Basketball Tournament
William Byrd 71, Magna Vista 41
Tyler Johnson had 13 points and Wil Gardner scored 11 to lead Magna Vista in a 71-41 road loss to William Byrd Monday in Vinton.
The Warriors were cleared to play in the Region 3D tournament after missing the entire regular season.
The Warriors and Terriers were tied 14-14 at the end of the first quarter, but William Byrd ran away with it in the second, outscoring Magna Vista 24-6 before the half.
MVHS 14 6 8 13 - 41
WBHS 14 24 14 19 - 71
MVHS: Johnson 13, Redd 8, Preston 3, Gardner 11, Martin 4, Millner 2.
Region 3D Girls Basketball Tournament
Christiansburg 46, Bassett 29
