Magna Vista girls basketball wins Piedmont District tournament; Local teams now look to regions

Magna Vista girls basketball

Members of the Magna Vista girls basketball team and coaching staff pose with the school's cheerleaders following the team's win in the Piedmont District tournament championship Wednesday at Bassett High School. The Warriors defeated Halifax County in the game to finish as both regular season and tournament champs.

 Contributed photo from Magna Vista High School

Magna Vista's girls basketball team defeated Halifax County 46-43 on Wednesday to win the Piedmont District Tournament championship.

The Warriors were the No. 1 seed in the tournament after going 12-0 in regular season district play. Magna Vista improved to 21-2 on the year with the win.

With the PD tournament now in the review mirror, all eight local boys and girls public high school teams will now look towards their respective region tournaments.

In the Region 3D girls basketball tournament, Magna Vista, the No. 3 seed, will host No. 6 Cave Spring on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the quarterfinals.

No. 10 Bassett will travel to No. 7 Northside on Monday in the tournament first round. Tipoff is at 6 p.m.

In the Region 3D boys basketball tournament, No. 6 Bassett will travel to No. 3 Lord Botetourt on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals. Bassett fell to G.W.-Danville, 53-51, in the PD tournament semifinals Tuesday, but had won its previous six games to finish the regular season.

Also in the Region 3D boys tourney, No. 10 Magna Vista will travel to No. 7 Christiansburg on Monday for a 6 p.m. first round game.

In the Region 2C girls basketball tournament, No. 5 Martinsville will travel to No. 4 Dan River on Friday in the opening round. No. 2 Patrick County will host No. 6 Gretna on Monday.

And in the Region 2C boys basketball tournament, No. 4 Dan River will host No. 5 Patrick County on Friday. The winner of that game will travel to No. 1 Martinsville on Tuesday.

