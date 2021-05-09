Magna Vista girls, boys soccer off and running in early 2021 season

Magna Vista’s boys and girls soccer teams may have missed all of the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic, but both Warriors squads have wasted no time getting up to speed in 2021.
The Warriors boys soccer team is 3-0, and the girls are 2-0. Both teams have scored 19 goals each this season. The boys have yet to allow a goal. The girls have only allowed one.
MVHS boys soccer coach John Athey and girls coach Wes Lewis both said their teams this season have a mix of veterans who came into 2021 already accustomed to the system and their coaches’ styles of play, and a group of young standouts who are filling in nicely.
“We have a good balance of seniors and sophomores so trying to keep our heads,” Athey said following Friday’s 2-0 win over Bassett. “Not get too big-headed, maintain our composure and come out and try to treat everybody the same, and just compete.”
“We have a very good core group,” Lewis said after Friday’s 12-0 win over Bassett. “We have some really good leadership from our seniors, Leah (Reece) and Bri (Bitz), and a lot of the girls have been around for several years and been through the program now.”
Both the girls and boys teams had players missing Friday night due to COVID-19 quarantines and other various reasons, and roster numbers are down across the board this season.
The Warriors girls program didn’t have enough to field a junior varsity team this season, but Lewis said that actually allowed a lot of younger players to get “some really good practice time with some really quality girls” on the varsity team.
“Every school seems to be down in numbers, including us,” Lewis added.
After missing an entire season in 2020, and already dealing with COVID issues early in the 2021 year, both Lewis and Athey are preaching to their players the importance of just enjoying getting out on the soccer field again.
“I wish we had some more games but it’s been a shortened season, obviously,” Lewis said. “You’re just happy to be playing. It’s been a year and a half since the girls were on the field really competing.”
“You never know when something like that is going to happen, so everybody had to kind of step up and fill that void when there is one because we all know there’s going to be time throughout the year when we don’t have everybody,” Athey said. “With everything going on they’ve had to step up and they’ve done really well.”
In the Warriors boys soccer Game 1 win – a 9-0 victory over Halifax – seven different Warriors scored at least one goal. In game 2 – an 8-0 win over G.W.-Danville – four different players scored. Senior Finley Underwood leads the team with six goals this season.
“Different guys are stepping up,” Athey said. “Finley, Isiah (Wade), Emmanuel (Perez), our three seniors up top are doing really well. But then our sophomores, most of our midfield guys are sophomores and juniors, and they’ve really stepped their game up. They’ve played extremely well together. I’m pleased so far. I think it’s a long way to go in this crazy season and world that we’re in right now.”
In two games this season, junior Morgan Smith leads Magna Vista with seven goals. George Mason University women’s soccer commit Brianna Bitz has four goals and four assists assists.
Lewis said building an entire program and having scoring options throughout the lineup is what he’s hoping to continue to build in his third year with the Warriors.
“I was here two years ago. We had a good year,” he said. “Our girls really started to build something. We hated not having it last year because we lost some good seniors who never got their season. But having Bri and Leah here that have been through the program, they were part of the program and they’ve seen it every year improve slowly, and they’re a big part of that. They’re a big reason why but more than anything they bring the pride with them. They bring the team sportsmanship. You can see the girls are cheering for each other more than themselves and that’s what it’s about. Those are two great leaders. You couldn’t ask for anything better.”
Both Magna Vista teams will take on Piedmont District foe Tunstall on Tuesday. The girls will play at Tunstall at 5:30 p.m., and the boys will play at Smith River Sports Complex at 5:30 p.m.
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com